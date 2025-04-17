 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea Financial Markets
A dealer holds her hair at a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
business

Asian shares mostly gain despite anxiety over Trump's trade war

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Asian shares mostly rose Thursday, despite the continued fretting over President Donald Trump’s trade war, with all eyes on negotiations that just began between the administration and Japan.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 1.3% to 34,343.11 in afternoon trading.

Honda stock price jumped 2.1% after the Japanese automaker said it plans to move its production of the five-door Civic hybrid electric vehicles for the U.S. market from Japan to the company's plant in Indiana.

Honda Motor Co didn't say the move was in response to Trump's tariff policies but stressed it moves production to where there is demand. Production of the U.S.-bound five-door Civic HEV began at the Yorii plant outside Tokyo in February. So far 3,000 vehicles have been produced there for the U.S. market.

Trump joined Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in the talks with the Japanese delegation in Washington. “Hopefully something can be worked out which is good (GREAT!) for Japan and the USA!” Trump wrote in a social media post ahead of the meeting.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7% to 7,813.00. South Korea's Kospi edged up 1.0% to 2,471.51. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.0% to 21,271.39, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, slipping less than 0.1% to 3,274.68.

U.S. stocks fell Wednesday after Nvidia warned new restrictions on exports to China will chisel billions of dollars off its results. The S&P 500 sank 2.2% after falling as much as 3.3% earlier. Such an amount would have vied for one of its worst losses in years before the historic, chaotic swings that have upended Wall Street in recent weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 699 points, or 1.7%, and the Nasdaq composite sank a market-leading 3.1%.

Many investors are bracing for a possible recession because of Trump’s tariffs, which he has said he hopes will bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States and trim how much more it imports from other countries than it exports. A survey of global fund managers by Bank of America found expectations for recession are at the fourth-highest level in the last 20 years.

The World Trade Organization said Wednesday it expects tariffs to cause a 0.2% decline in the volume of world merchandise trade for 2025. That’s if the tariff situation remains as it was on Monday. Trade could shrink by 1.5% this year if conditions worsen, the WTO said.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 120.93 points to 5,275.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 699.57 to 39,669.39, and the Nasdaq composite sank 516.01 to 16,307.16.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market, taking a leg lower following the comments from the Fed’s chair. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.28% from 4.35% late Tuesday and from 4.48% at the end of last week.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 87 cents to $63.34 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 75 cents to $66.60 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 142.74 Japanese yen from 141.74 yen. The euro cost $1.1358, down from $1.1401.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ADHD in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide to Support

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kakunodate Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Aquariums in Japan: Choosing The Right One

Savvy Tokyo

Divorce in Japan: Custody, Property and Prenups Explained

GaijinPot Blog

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai in 2025: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Books to Better Understand Japanese Work Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Tonami Tulip Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Takayama Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog