Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Financial Markets
People on bicycle wait to cross a street in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday in quiet trading after U.S. markets were closed for Presidents Day. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
business

Asian shares mostly fall after U.S. trading closed for holiday

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday in quiet trading after U.S. markets were closed for Presidents Day.

Shares dropped in Tokyo, Sydney and Hong Kong but rose slightly in Seoul and Shanghai. U.S. futures and oil prices declined.

Analysts say worries about weakening demand persist in Asia, as companies cope with rising energy and raw material costs and consumers hold back on spending.

In Japan, a preliminary manufacturing indicator, the flash purchasing manager’s index, fell to 47.4 in February from 48.9 the month before. That was the weakest reading in more than two years.

The latest data from Australia, called the Judo Bank PMI, showed private sector activity remained in contraction for the fifth straight month. Although exports rebounded with help from China’s re-opening after it dropped COVID-related restrictions, the sector showed little to no positive momentum. Unemployment has also risen in Australia.

“The distortions in the Australian economy remain extreme and point only to recession,” Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities, said in a commentary.

Tokyo's benchmark, the Nikkei 225, shed 0.2% to 27,464.69. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2% to 7,336.30. South Korea's Kospi gained nearly 0.2% to 2,458.72. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 1.6% to 20,561.77, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.1% to 3,294.37.

Analysts said worries about slowing growth and weakening demand persist as companies cope with rising energy and raw material costs and consumers hold back on spending.

“Regional weakness also appears to reflect skepticism about the likely strength of China’s recovery, based on the recent underperformance of Chinese equities," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

It was unclear if newly issued rules on overseas initial public offerings by Chinese companies had any significant impact on trading.

China cleared the way for more companies to join foreign stock exchanges but issued rules that might make the stock offering process more time-consuming by requiring stricter regulatory scrutiny in advance.

This week will bring updates on U.S. manufacturing and housing and minutes from the last meeting of the Federal Reserve that might provide insights into the outlook for inflation and interest rates.

On Friday on Wall Street, the S&P fell 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 4 cents to $76.30 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, lost 99 cents to $83.08 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched up to 134.38 Japanese yen from 134.26 yen. The euro cost $1.0676, down from $1.0689.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

5 Shrines in Japan to Grant Your Wishes

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Japanese Herbs

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Superfoods: Shichimi

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Regional Ramen You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

New Positions for February: Are The Best Teaching Jobs Outside of Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Ghosted: Non-confrontational Dating Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Gessho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Adachi Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Popular Neighborhoods to Visit in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog