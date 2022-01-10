Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hong Kong Financial Markets
A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Asia stock markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street fell on worries the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as soon as March. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
business

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street falls on rate hike worries

2 Comments
By JOE McDONALD
BEIJING

Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street fell on worries the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as soon as March.

Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Seoul and Sydney declined. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Investors were rattled last week after notes from the latest Fed meeting showed officials thought the U.S. job market is healthy enough that it might no longer need ultra-low interest rates and other stimulus.

That was reinforced by U.S. employment numbers Friday that showed stronger-than-expected wages, though with only about half as much hiring as forecast.

The prospect of earlier rate hikes “suggests that markets could continue to be roiled by volatility,” Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank said in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,587.03 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.7% to 23,658.91.

The Kospi in Seoul fell 1% to 2,926.72 and Sydney’s S&P ASX 200 lost 0.1% to 7,447.10.

India's Sensex added 0.5% to 60,046.96. Bangkok was flat, New Zealand declined and Singapore and Jakarta advanced.

Investors were cautious after Fed officials said in December that plans to roll back ultra-low rates and other economic stimulus that has boosted share prices might be accelerated to cool U.S. inflation now at a four-decade high.

On Friday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 0.4% to 4,677.03, or about 2.5% below Jan. 3′s record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1% to 36,231.66. The Nasdaq composite fell 1% to 14,935.90.

Investors are pricing a better than 79% probability that the Fed will raise short-term rates in March. A month ago, they saw less than 39% of a chance of that, according to CME Group.

Record-low interest rates have helped to boost stock prices despite bouts of unease about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed already has slowed bond purchases that were pumping money into the financial system to push down commercial lending rates. Notes from its December meeting indicated Fed officials might to cut off such purchases more quickly than previously planned.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 9 cents to $78.99 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 56 cents on Friday to $78.90. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 9 cents to $81.84 per barrel in London. It lost 24 cents the previous session to $81.75.

The dollar gained to 115.81 yen from Friday’s 115.56 yen. The euro declined to $1.1329 from $1.1362.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Fed can't raise rates in any meaningful way. This whole rate hike thing is a head fake.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

They will have to raise interest rates, and the market will start to correct.

After FED will realise that they actually can't so it and will start to print again!

Cash is the king Q1 and Q2 of this year.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Revamping Your Skincare Routine for 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Big Fish, Small Pond: Finding Purpose in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week #162: New Year and Going Back to Work

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog