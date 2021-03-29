Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hong Kong Financial Markets
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at the stock exchange in Hong Kong Monday, March 29, 2021. Asian stocks rose Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and investors were encouraged by government stimulus and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
business

Asian stocks mixed amid vaccine, stimulus optimism

0 Comments
By JOE McDONALD
BEIJING

Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street hit a new high amid optimism about government stimulus and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced.

Wall Street’s advance Friday was led by stocks that would benefit if vaccinations and government spending boost the U.S. economy as much as expected.

Vaccines and stimulus have “helped to create an aura of high optimism,” John Bilton of JP Morgan Asset Management said in a report. He said “above-trend global growth” should last into 2022 and regions such as Europe that are at “peak pessimism” due to vaccine delays should accelerate later this year.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% 3,431.36 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 0.6% 29,358.49. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.3% to 28,240.59.

The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.2% to 3,035.56 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.4% to 6,799.50.

New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets advanced. Indian markets were closed for a holiday.

Markets have been swinging between optimism that vaccines might allow business and travel to return to normal and anxiety over distribution delays and concern about possible inflation after massive government stimulus.

Investors were jolted last week by news Egypt’s Suez Canal, one of the busiest trade routes, was blocked by a cargo ship that became wedged into the waterway.

On Wall Street, the S&P rose 1.7% on Friday to 3,974.54. A quarter of that gain came in the last five minutes of trading. That produced a weekly gain of 1.7% after a 0.8% decline the previous week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4%, to 33,072.88. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.2%, to 13,138.72, though it is is 6.8% below last month’s record high.

U.S. futures were lower Monday following sales of large blocks of stock that news reports said were carried out by Archegos Capital Management, run by financier Bill Hwang.

Shares of media giants ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc., Chinese search engine operator Baidu Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group fell.

U.S. stocks have benefited from President Joe Biden’s proposal for higher spending on infrastructure. Steelmaker Nucor climbed 8.9% and miner Freeport-McMoRan rose 5.9%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.37 to $59.60 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.41 to $60.97 on Friday. Brent crude, the basis for international oil prices, retreated $1.30 to $63.13 per barrel in London. It advanced $2.62 the previous session to $64.57.

The dollar declined to 109.50 yen from Friday’s 109.69 yen. The euro edged down to $1.1781 from the previous session’s $1.1790.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Jiko Bukken: Reasonable Rent and Apartment ‘Incidents’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #123: Ramen Shop Owner Warns Against Undercooked Chashu

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover Tohoku with the New JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog