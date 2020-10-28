Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Asian shares headed lower Wednesday on worries about rising virus counts and Washington's inability to deliver more aid to the economy. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
business

Asian stocks mostly higher despite worries over virus cases

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Asian shares mostly recovered Wednesday from an early decline on worries about rising numbers of coronavirus infections and Washington's inability to deliver more aid to the economy.

The uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. election also has regional market players hesitant to make big moves.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.2% in afternoon trading to 23,447.58, while other regional indexes reversed course to head moderately higher. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5% to 2,341.61. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1% to 6,057.70. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.2% to 24,829.10, while the Shanghai Composite gained 06% to 3,273.25.

The optimism that the pandemic may have been somewhat under control has dissipated as infections continue to rise in Europe, the U.S. and other parts of the world. Few sectors, such as communication and IT services, are gaining amid the outbreaks, deepening the pessimism in Asia.

“Sustained COVID-19 worries keep the risk sentiment in check for Asia, likewise finding the market choosing to err on the side of caution,” said Jingyi Pan, senior market strategist at IG.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.3% to 3,390.68. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.8% to 27,463.19. However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 0.6%, to 11,431.35.

Caution continues to hang over markets. Governments have begun to impose restrictions on businesses and other activities to help curb surging infections. That could choke off improvements seen since the summer. Fresh pandemic precautions are also drawing a public backlash despite spiking levels of illness in European countries.

Investors are clamoring for Congress to deliver more virus relief for the U.S. economy, but they’re increasingly acknowledging it won’t happen anytime soon.

Wall Street's caution is also apparent in how it's reacting to corporate profit reports. Through the first two weeks of earnings season, companies that reported better results than expected have not been getting the typical pop in their stock price the day after.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 82 cents to $38.75 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.01 to $39.57 per barrel on Tuesday.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell 65 cents to $40.55 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar weakened to 104.23 Japanese yen from 104.41 yen late Tuesday. The euro cost $1.1783, down from $1.1796.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #103: Marie Kondo Japanese YouTube Channel Sparks Joy with Fonts and Color

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using a Japanese Rice Cooker

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Hikes Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Autumn Leaves

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 31-November 1

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Traveling With Kids: Making Cultural Activities More Exciting For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog

Exploring Koyasan, Japan’s Most Holy Town

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Hottest Instagram-Worthy Cafés Reviewed

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Share Your Favorite Memories of Japan on Social Media and Win ¥100,000 in JNTO Travel Vouchers

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

GaijinPot Blog