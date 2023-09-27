Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

ASML to set up base in Hokkaido to support Japan chip venture Rapidus

0 Comments
LONDON

Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. said Tuesday it is considering setting up a support center in Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido in 2024 to work with recently-established Japanese chip producer Rapidus Corp.

An ASML official said the company plans to send some 40 to 50 engineers to work in the city of Chitose where they will be tasked with supporting Rapidus.

ASML is one of the leading manufacturers of lithography machines which are essential to the chip-making process. It is also the only maker of extreme ultraviolet lithography tools used in the manufacturing of advanced chips and carries out maintenance work for customers who use its products, according to the company.

Rapidus was set up last year by eight major Japanese companies, including Toyota Motor Corp and Sony Group Corp, to provide a domestic source of next-generation semiconductors.

The venture is receiving the full support of the Japanese government, which sees it as crucial for the pursuit of supply chain and economic security.

Rapidus, which aims to produce state-of-the-art 2-nanometer chips, held a groundbreaking ceremony for its factory in Chitose earlier this month. It plans to start test production in April 2025.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

GaijinPot Job Notice: What’sApp/SNS Fake Message Requests

GaijinPot Blog

5 Autumn Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

4 Tips for Surviving Life in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 25 – Oct. 1

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet: October Falafel Night

GaijinPot Blog

Mikimoto Pearl Island

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Sweets Full of Fall Flavor

Savvy Tokyo

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Hinjitsukan

GaijinPot Travel