Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tycoon James Packer, who has quit as director of Crown Resorts, and the gaming empire's executive chairman John Alexander Photo: AFP/File
business

Australia gaming mogul Packer quits for 'mental health' reasons

0 Comments
By Mal Fairclough
SYDNEY

Australian tycoon James Packer Wednesday quit as director of his gaming empire Crown Resorts as he battles "mental health issues", stepping back from all commitments, his company said.

The billionaire mogul has been in the spotlight for personal reasons in recent years following his high-profile engagement and subsequent split from U.S. diva Mariah Carey.

He was also questioned by police in December over a corruption probe involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is suspected of receiving luxury gifts from wealthy supporters.

Packer is not suspected of criminal conduct in either Israel or Australia.

"Mr James Packer today resigned from the board of Crown Resorts Ltd for personal reasons," said a spokesperson for his private investment vehicle Consolidated Press Holdings, which is Crown's largest shareholder.

"Mr Packer is suffering from mental health issues. At this time he intends to step back from all commitments."

Packer had only returned to the board last year after previously stepping down to focus on international interests.

He returned to help oversee a revamp of the company after 19 current and former employees were held for 10 months in China on charges of luring rich Chinese to Australia.

They were released last August, but the case hurt Crown's high roller revenues.

Crown has since been focusing on its casinos in Melbourne and Perth, and developing a Aus$2.4 billion (US$1.9 billion) gaming resort in Sydney.

"We have appreciated James' contribution to the board and respect his decision to step down from his role as a director at this time," said Crown's executive chairman John Alexander.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Apr 21st (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

This Week In Japan: March 19-25

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Women On The Road: Eating, Playing And Loving It All In Tottori

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Food & Drink

From Boar To Deer: 3 Of Tokyo’s Best Game Meat Restaurants

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Temples

Mitaki-dera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Getting a Mobile Phone in Japan: Your FAQs Answered

GaijinPot Blog