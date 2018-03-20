Australia gaming mogul Packer quits for 'mental health' reasons

Tycoon James Packer, who has quit as director of Crown Resorts, and the gaming empire's executive chairman John Alexander

By Mal Fairclough

Australian tycoon James Packer Wednesday quit as director of his gaming empire Crown Resorts as he battles "mental health issues", stepping back from all commitments, his company said.

The billionaire mogul has been in the spotlight for personal reasons in recent years following his high-profile engagement and subsequent split from U.S. diva Mariah Carey.

He was also questioned by police in December over a corruption probe involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is suspected of receiving luxury gifts from wealthy supporters.

Packer is not suspected of criminal conduct in either Israel or Australia.

"Mr James Packer today resigned from the board of Crown Resorts Ltd for personal reasons," said a spokesperson for his private investment vehicle Consolidated Press Holdings, which is Crown's largest shareholder.

"Mr Packer is suffering from mental health issues. At this time he intends to step back from all commitments."

Packer had only returned to the board last year after previously stepping down to focus on international interests.

He returned to help oversee a revamp of the company after 19 current and former employees were held for 10 months in China on charges of luring rich Chinese to Australia.

They were released last August, but the case hurt Crown's high roller revenues.

Crown has since been focusing on its casinos in Melbourne and Perth, and developing a Aus$2.4 billion (US$1.9 billion) gaming resort in Sydney.

"We have appreciated James' contribution to the board and respect his decision to step down from his role as a director at this time," said Crown's executive chairman John Alexander.

