Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The crop is seen in a barley field at a farm near Moree, in New South Wales, Australia
The crop is seen in a barley field at a farm near Moree, an inland town in New South Wales, Australia October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Barrett Photo: Reuters/JONATHAN BARRETT
business

Australia reaches deal with China to resolve barley dispute

0 Comments
By Alasdair Pal
SYDNEY

Australia has reached an agreement with China to resolve their dispute over barley imports, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday, the latest sign of improving ties between the countries.

Australia will suspend its case at the World Trade Organization (WTO) while China conducts a review into duties imposed on the grain, Wong told a news conference.

"China has agreed to undertake an expedited review of the duties imposed on Australian barley over a three-month period, that may extend to a fourth, if required," she said.

"In return, we have agreed to temporarily suspend the WTO dispute for the agreed review period."

The government expects a similar result in a second dispute on wine tariffs, she added.

Australia lodged a formal complaint with the WTO in 2020 over anti-dumping and countervailing duties imposed by China on Australian barley, one of several sources of friction between the two countries in recent years.

Relations have thawed since the centre-left Labor party won power in Australia last year, with Wong meeting her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing in December, the first such visit by an Australian minister since 2019.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Answer this survey to win a ¥500 Amazon voucher

Tell us about your experience with banking in Japan and be one of 100 people to win a voucher.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Textbooks for Absolute Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sunflower Ferry

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Fresh and Light Japanese Sweets to Welcome Spring

Savvy Tokyo

An Introduction to Japanese Curry Rice

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Step Into The Ring: A Basic Guide to Sumo Wrestling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How Well do New Students Know Their Kanji and Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog