Qantas said its international flights would be suspended by late March 2020 for at least two months after Australia told its citizens to forego all overseas travel in a bid to halt the spread of novel coronavirus Photo: AFP
business

Australian airline Qantas to cut all international flights

By ROSLAN RAHMAN
SYDNEY

Australia's biggest airline Qantas said Thursday it will halt all international flights later this month, after Australia's other main carrier Virgin shut its overseas services due to the virus pandemic.

Qantas said all of its international flights would be suspended by late March for at least two months after the government told citizens Wednesday to forego all overseas travel in a bid to halt the spread of novel coronavirus.

"The efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus have led to a huge drop in travel demand, the likes of which we have never seen before," Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said, adding that the airline would suspend 20,000 of its 30,000 staff during the shutdown.

The move also affected Qantas' budget offshoot, Jetstar.

Qantas already announced earlier this week a 90 percent cut in overseas flights while Virgin Australia grounded its entire international fleet.

Qantas is maintaining 60 percent of its domestic flights and Virgin Australia 50 percent.

Australia has reported more than 700 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with the increase in infections accelerating daily. There have been six deaths.

Officials say the majority of new cases involve people arriving from overseas or those who have been in contact with them.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced an unprecedented decision to advise all Australians to forego foreign travel.

He has also ordered a halt to all cruise ship activity into and out of the country, banned outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people and indoor groups of more than 100.

But he stopped short of ordering the kind of lockdown seen in some pandemic hotspots or closing the nation's schools.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

