Australians are up in arms about local KFC outlets' decision to use a cabbage mix on some menu items due to a lettuce shortage Photo: AFP
business

Australian KFC customers clucking mad over lettuce-cabbage switch

SYDNEY

Fried chicken chain KFC said Tuesday that high lettuce prices in Australia have forced it to switch to a cabbage mix in burgers and other products, prompting customers to complain the result is less than "finger lickin' good".

The local price of the verdant leaf has soared by as much as 300 percent in recent months, forcing the fast-food chain to tweak the Colonel's recipe in some stores.

"We're currently experiencing a lettuce shortage. So, we're using a lettuce and cabbage blend on all products containing lettuce until further notice," the company told customers.

The company blamed widespread flooding in the country's east for the problem.

But supply chain expert Flavio Macau of Edith Cowan University said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was also a factor, pushing up diesel and fertiliser prices.

A single head of iceberg lettuce in Sydney or Melbourne that once sold for about $2 now goes for close to $8.

The company told customers: "If that's not your bag, simply click 'customise' on your chosen product and remove lettuce from the recipe :)"

The change was certainly not the "bag" of some social media users.

"The fact that you are replacing lettuce with cabbage makes me rethink my whole meal at KFC. There's 4 or 5 other things I would eat before cabbage Its such a weird choice," said one disgruntled tweeter.

"Feels like a sign of the apocalypse," said another.

Wait, a 300% rise? Sure, ok. KFC buy a lot of lettuce. It's reasonable to believe they're paying 10 cents for a lettuce, or less. How many burgers to they get out of each lettuce? At least ten I'd expect. So their lettuce cost goes from one cent up to three. As a percentage of one ingredient, it's a lot; but as a percentage of the price of the burger, it's insignificant.

Companies love this "costs are going up" lie.

"The fact that you are replacing lettuce with cabbage makes me rethink my whole meal at KFC. There's 4 or 5 other things I would eat before cabbage Its such a weird choice," said one disgruntled tweeter.

Yeah..........you're eating fast food fried chicken sammiches. The thin vegetable inside isn't going to make a difference.

As long as it's shredded cabbage strips, it shouldn't really make a difference. If it does, just buy regular drumsticks and breasts. Gain some perspective on what you're eating.

Besides, it's not as bad as NOT giving gravy, like in Japan. Now THAT'S a deal breaker.

“Feels like a sign of the apocalypse," said another.

First world problems! Oh the suffrage!

8 bucks for a lettuce though ay? Howzaaaattt!?

