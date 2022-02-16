Auto unions seek 1st base-pay hike in 2 years on recovery from pandemic

Labor unions from some major automakers asked management to raise their base salary for the first time in two years on Wednesday as the annual spring wage talks began amid the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers at Honda Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp demanded a monthly base wage hike of 3,000 yen and 1,000 yen, respectively, while the union of Toyota Motor Corp sought an average monthly pay increase of 9,200 yen, roughly the same level from the year before, but declined to say whether it includes a base-pay hike.

The automotive industry's wage talks are keenly watched as they have a strong influence on other sectors. The new business year for automakers and many other major companies in Japan begins in April.

In a departure from demanding a pay hike based on the average wage of all union members, Toyota's union -- seen as the industry trendsetter -- has proposed wage increases in accordance with the line of work and positions of employees.

The union of Nissan Motor Co is demanding a monthly pay hike of 8,000 yen, up 1,000 yen from last year, but it also declined to disclose whether a base-pay hike is included in the request.

Meanwhile, the union of Subaru Corp, which has been forced to sharply reduce output due to a global semiconductor shortage, cut its wage increase request from the previous year by 600 yen to 6,400 yen. The union, however, called for annual bonuses worth 5.4 months of pay, up 0.2 month compared to last year.

The Confederation of Japan Automobile Workers' Unions has decided not to set a target for a unified pay-scale hike for the fourth consecutive year as it believes doing so may cement existing disparities in pay between employees of larger and smaller companies.

Iron and steel industries, which include companies such as Nippon Steel Corp and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, submitted wage hike requests on Feb. 10, while unions for the electric manufacturing giants are slated to submit demands on Thursday.

Most major Japanese companies are expected to respond to union requests on March 16.

