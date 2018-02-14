Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS
business

Automaker unions seek pay hike as annual wage talks get into full swing

5 Comments
TOKYO

Annual spring wage negotiations between companies and labor unions got into full swing Wednesday as unions from Japan's major automakers submitted their wage requests to management.

The unions at Toyota Motor Corp and Subaru Corp, among other major automakers, have demanded a monthly base wage increase of 3,000 yen at this year's wage talks, which serve as a bellwether for other industries. They have also requested 6.6 and 6 months' worth of salary, respectively, for one-time bonuses.

The demand comes as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urges business leaders to raise wages by 3 percent in fiscal 2018, calling for a fifth straight year of increase to spur consumption and exit chronic deflation.

But even if the request of Toyota's union is fully met, the monthly pay hike will only be 2.87 percent, falling below Abe's 3 percent goal.

Major carmakers have been reporting record group net profits for April to December with U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reforms, signed last December, reducing their tax burden.

However, automakers are also investing a huge amount of cash to develop electric cars and autonomous driving technologies amid an increasingly fierce competition across the globe.

The unions at Nissan Motor Co and Subaru are also likely to face tough negotiations after inspection scandals last year hurt their profitability. In the scandals, unauthorized workers had been engaged in final car tests.

In 2017, the unions requested a monthly base wage increase of 3,000 yen, and the Confederation of Japan Automobile Workers' Unions is urging its members to request the same level or more this year.

Labor unions of the steel and shipbuilding companies submitted their wage requests last week, while the unions of major electronics makers will do so by Thursday. The companies are expected to respond on March 14.

5 Comments
I didn't even know Japanese workers had ANY unions... you learn something new every day.

I didn't even know Japanese workers had ANY unions... you learn something new every day.

They aren’t unions, but “unions”.

I’ll save everyone from reading and summarize with this.

Automaker “unions” push for higher wages but due to the high yen at this very moment, companies push back and say no. The government insists that the companies increase wages but as big business rules Japan, they hmm and haw and say “muzukashi ne.”

the end

But even if the request of Toyota's union is fully met, the monthly pay hike will only be 2.87 

Maybe my math is off, but a raise of 3,000yen at 2.87% of wages would put the average base wage salary at ¥209059.

Does that hat seem a bit low to anyone else? No wonder the economy isn’t booming!

unions in japan are useless because they will never strike even if the manufacturers abuse the workers literally to death. no power.

