Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Average price of Tokyo area condo up 8.6% to new record in FY2022

0 Comments
TOKYO

The average unit price of a new condominium in Tokyo and its surrounding areas rose 8.6 percent in fiscal 2022 from the previous year to 69.07 million yen, hitting a record for the second consecutive year, a research institute said Tuesday.

The average for the capital and the three prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama for the year ended last month remains higher than levels seen when Japan was at the height of its bubble economy more than three decades ago.

In March alone, the average price of a unit was 2.2 times higher than a year prior at 143.6 million yen, the first time the monthly figure has exceeded the 100 million yen line.

Condo prices have continued to rise amid soaring materials and construction costs, according to the Real Estate Economic Institute, and the average price was pushed up further by ultra-high value property sales at the end of the fiscal year.

An official at the institute said the average is "likely to rise even further" in the future, citing a continuing rise in costs as well as other luxury development projects in central Tokyo.

Tokyo's 23 central wards posted a new record average unit price of 98.99 million yen for fiscal 2022, up 17.2 percent. Its municipalities outside the wards marked a 1.6 percent rise to 52.18 million yen.

In Kanagawa, unit prices were up 4.7 percent to 54.56 million yen. They rose 4.2 percent to 51.35 million yen in Saitama and increased 3.3 percent to 45.29 million yen in Chiba.

The number of new condominiums listed for sale in the Tokyo region was down 12.9 percent to 28,632 units.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Matsue Vogel Park

GaijinPot Travel

Shin-Cha: How to Enjoy the Freshest Japanese Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Free Galleries in Roppongi Worth The Visit

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Songs from Ryuichi Sakamoto that Impacted Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo