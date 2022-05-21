Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Gas Prices Colorado
The prices are dispalyed above the various grades of gasoline available at a Conoco station Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
business

Average U.S. gasoline price jumps 33 cents to $4.71 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 33 cents over the past two weeks to $4.71 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.

The average price at the pump is $1.61 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.20 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.92 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel rose 9 cents over two weeks, to $5.66 a gallon.

Currently $8.40/gallon in Japan (170yen/Liter) with the exchange rate.

The lowest price in the past several decade was maybe 135yen/L. And even at a more reasonable exchange rate of 110/$ thats still $5.60 per gallon.

you get what you vote for US. Biden’s policies are the main contributor to this and Russia a far away second.

