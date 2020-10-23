Avis partners with MasterCard in Asia-Pacific

Avis, one of the world’s leading car rental brands, has partnered with MasterCard in the Asia Pacific region.

The partnership adds to Avis’ growing list of financial-sector partners including American Express, Citibank, DBS Treasures, Maybank, UOB and Visa.

Through the Avis Preferred loyalty program, MasterCard cardholders in Asia Pacific are entitled to the following discounts and promotions, although eligibility will depend on the card customers use to book their rental vehicle:

MasterCard World Elite cardholders will enjoy access to the Avis President’s Club loyalty program and benefits such as up to 35% off Avis rental rates, priority service, priority reservations and complimentary car upgrades.

MasterCard World, Platinum, Titanium and Standard cardholders will get access to the Avis Preferred loyalty program, complimentary car upgrades and benefits such as up to 20% off Avis rental rates.

Jeanette Harper, Director Leisure & Partnerships, Avis Budget Group said, “Avis Preferred makes the travel process seamless and stress-free. As restriction measures begin to ease and business travel gradually picks up, we hope that more people will benefit from our partnership with MasterCard and all it has to offer. “

To keep customers and staff as safe as possible, Avis has enhanced vehicle cleaning protocols with special attention paid to high-touch point surfaces such as steering wheels, indicators, dashboards, hand grips, in-car entertainment controls, cup holders, centre consoles, and all door handles.

The Avis Safety Pledge also allows customers to pick up and drop off vehicles with minimal contact during both delivery and collection of cars.

