Azabudai Hills complex opens in Tokyo

The opening ceremony for the Azabudai Hills complex in Tokyo is held on Friday.

Azabudai Hills, a multi-use complex and new world-class neighborhood, opened in central Tokyo on Friday.

Embracing the concept of "Modern Urban Village," Azabudai Hills is a nature-rich landmark with a world-class business center, attractive retail and residential facilities and a huge open space filled with lush greenery that brings people together, developer Mori Building Co said.

Spanning a vast area of approximately 8.1 hectares, Azabudai Hills boasts an impressive 24,000 square meters of lush greenery, providing a total floor area of approximately 861,700 square meters that accommodates diverse urban functions, including offices, residences, retail facilities, cultural facilities, educational institutions, and medical facilities.

People line up to enter Azabudai Hills in Tokyo on Friday morning. Photo: Mori Building Co

The complex has the Keio University Center for Preventive Medicine; The British School in Tokyo, Janu Tokyo, the world's first sister-brand hotel of Aman; the Tokyo Venture Capital Hub, which brings together around 70 Japanese venture capitals; approximately 150 retail stores including luxury brands and Azabudai Hills Market; and the Mori Building Digital Art Museum: EPSON teamLab Borderless, previously located in Odaiba. All these exceptional establishments are set to open in Azabudai Hills. Some facilities in Azabudai Hills will open gradually after December.

At the heart is 330-meter-tall Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower, Japan's tallest skyscraper. It beats the previous title holder Abeno Harukas in Osaka by 30 meters and is slightly shorter than Tokyo Tower, the capital's landmark tower standing at 333 meters.

The skyscraper contains a co-working space and a cafeteria specially designed for employees of tenant companies to socialize outside the bounds of their organizations.

About 20,000 people are expected to work in the complex, while 3,500 people are scheduled to live in about 1,400 apartments built on the premises.

“Mori Building is dedicated to creating and nurturing cities’ vitality through large-scale urban redevelopment projects,” said Shingo Tsuji, president and CEO of Mori Building Co Ltd. “Over the years, we continue to anticipate the direction of future cities as society evolves. Major cities around the world have gone through tremendous changes in recent years. We believe that what people want from urban living in the future is to have access to integrated functionalities while being able to live in harmony with nature, to build relationships with others and to enjoy physical and mental wellbeing. We wanted to create a neighborhood that embodies these values in the heart of Tokyo. Azabudai Hills demonstrates our vision of ‘Green & Wellness’ for urban life as well as our ambition to contribute to the international competitiveness of Tokyo.”

© Japan Today/KYODO