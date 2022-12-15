Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: DBOX for Mori Building Co Ltd
business

Azabudai Hills to be official name of Mori's Toranomon-Azabudai project in Tokyo

TOKYO

Mori Building Co Ltd, Japan’s leading urban landscape developer, announced Wednesday that Azabudai Hills will be the official name of the ongoing Toranomon-Azabudai District Category Urban Redevelopment Project being managed by the Toranomon-Azabudai District Urban Redevelopment Association, of which Mori Building and Japan Post Holdings are leading participants.

"Hills" is the brand name of Mori Building’s large-scale urban centers, as exemplified by Ark Hills, Roppongi Hills and Toranomon Hills, that the company has spent many years developing and nurturing together with local residents. By placing diverse urban functions within walking distances of each other, each Hills project functions like a compact “city within a city.”

In addition, Mori Building’s comprehensive activities for urban development and town management continue to enhance Hills properties’ magnetism for attracting creative individuals and enterprises from around the world. Hills-branded cities offer spaces for living, working, recreating, learning, congregating and relaxing, with each Hills property having its own unique and affluent culture.

Azabudai Hills, designed as a "Modern Urban Village" with a huge central square filled with lush greenery to bring people close together and build a new community, will launch in central Tokyo in 2023 as a "Hills of the future" development incorporating diverse knowledge and expertise that Mori Building has cultivated through decades of experience with its other Hills projects.

Azabudai Hills lies adjacent to Aark Hills and sits at the midpoint between two other major complexes, the “Cultural Heart of Tokyo” Roppongi Hills and the “Global Business Center” Toranomon Hills, in an area with strong cultural and business personalities. It is located in central Tokyo’s Minato City, an area rich in greenery and home to numerous embassies, foreign-affiliated companies, hotels, cultural facilities, medical institutions, international schools and an overwhelming number of residents from overseas. Minato City is on a path to becoming a new international urban hub that attracts people, goods, assets and information from around the world.

The company said Azabudai Hills will serve a key role in creating a new cultural and economic zone in the heart of Tokyo, including by linking and integrating the existing Hills projects. The Azabudai Hills Project is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Source: Mori Building Co

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

