business

Bad debt disposals by Japan's regional banks double in 1st half

TOKYO

Bad debts written off by Japan's regional banks doubled in the six months to September from a year earlier, reflecting the slow recovery of the country's local economies, according to data recently compiled by an investment bank.

Of 78 listed regional banks in Japan, 77 had disposed of non-performing loans totaling 105.8 billion yen during the period, including loans which the banks set provisions against, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co said.

The data excluded Suruga Bank which posted an unusually large loss a year earlier due to write-offs of massive murky loans for building investment-purpose shared houses.

The banks' financial results for the term also showed that 56 of them saw their net profits fall, including two which fell into the red.

The regional banks are suffering the double whammy of sluggish local economies hurting the businesses of their borrowers and the Bank of Japan's ultraeasy monetary policy squeezing spreads in lending.

Most of Japan's major banking groups have also reported declining profits in the same period, with earnings from overseas operations unable to make up for weak domestic businesses.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

