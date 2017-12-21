Bank of Japan keeps easy credit stance as inflation eludes

Japan's central bank opted Thursday to keep its ultra-lax monetary policy unchanged, saying rising private consumption, exports and business investment were signs that a moderate recovery has taken hold.
In a policy statement, the BOJ said it is committed to its nearly five-year-old 2 percent inflation target, but deemed inflation expectations to be in a "weakening phase." It forecast that inflation would likely gradually rise thanks to tightening capacity.
"Industrial production has been on an increasing trend, and labor market conditions have continued to tighten steadily," the statement said.
The central bank kept its key policy rate at minus 0.1 percent.
BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda launched his big "bazooka" of stimulus in early 2013, seeking to push prices higher, and encourage wages and investment to rise, through massive central bank purchases of Japanese government bonds and other assets that are pumping hundreds of billions of dollars into the economy each year.
By vanquishing deflation, or falling prices, the aim was to get businesses and consumers to spend more sooner, to get more purchasing power out of their money. But wages have failed to rise as much as expected, and corporations have opted to hoard record profits, building up massive cash piles or making investments in overseas markets that are growing faster than Japan's.
A recovery of demand in China and other major markets for Japan is helping push exports higher, giving the economy a boost as unemployment has dropped to its lowest level in decades.
Some analysts have forecast that the BOJ might follow the lead of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in beginning to phase out its lavish asset purchases and possible begin raising interest rates.
So far, Kuroda has defied those expectations, with weak price pressures trumping concerns about the sustainability of the BOJ's stimulus program, Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a commentary.
He added, "we think that weak price pressures will continue to dominate the outlook for monetary policy. The upshot is that we expect the Bank to leave policy settings unchanged at least until end-2019."© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cricky
Ultra-lax monetory policies, moderate improvement "weakening phase" massive central bank purchase of Government bonds, companies hording profits, no rise in wages, tightening Labour market,? So the last 5 years were a total waist of time. But wait let's give it another 5 years. The golden shower or trickle down might work if only....we could get those pigs to fly. Fly piggy fly.
nakanoguy01
well the only good thing about these ultra low rates is that it's helping the housing industry. once rates begin to rise, that will crater and leave a lot of people with sticker shock if they borrowed on a variable rate, which most people did.
cucashopboy
For this reason, it's well worth thinking about fixing your mortgage rate at the moment. For example, someone paying back 30 million over 35 years will have to find and extra 25,000 yen a month for each percentage that the interest rate increases by. I recently fixed mine for 10 years and it only cost a few thousand yen a month.
Luis David Yanez
Well, it the current companies are hoarding money, of course money is never going to move.
So maybe, just maybe, what we need is more entrepreneurs in Japan. And one way for these entrepreneurs to have a successful business is if the government stop playing favorites.
However, this would mean that politicians would sacrifice money from their friends in the business sector for the good of the country... which will never ever happen, of course.
JeffLee
No point in raising rates now or into the foreseeable future, so may as well keep the liquidity flowing.
nakanoguy01
my thoughts exactly cuca. but i reckon if and when they raise rates, it will be by .25% points with about a 6 month heads up. so i'm gonna wait a few more years and then lock in a low rate before the #$&% hits the fan. but i thought it was a bit costly to switch your mortgage from a variable to a fixed-rate, no?
cucashopboy
nakanoguy01 - not at all.
I assumed it would be expensive and complicated to change and phoned up to get advice. Turned out that I could do the whole thing online and it took about 5 mins and with no admin charge.
Here are the fixed rates for Mizuho bank for up to 20 years, as you can see, there's very little difference in the rates.
https://www.mizuhobank.co.jp/loan/housing/new/net/plan/index.html
I think interest rates will go up similarly in .25% increments, but there is always the possibility of some kind of crisis precipitating high inflation or a loss of faith in the yen, which could also cause rates to spike.
nakanoguy01
cuca--thanks for that, dude. i'm with resona, but i hope it's as painfree as what you had to do. i'll get wifey to check and report back to you.
fxgai
The Japanese government will need to find a new buyer of 30 trillion worth of additional JGBs each year before the BOJ can exit "asset purchases" (have the GPIF start buying again?).
The BOJ will be splurting red ink if it raises interest rates in a significant way in an attempt to tighten monetary conditions, since the "assets" it has purchased yield so little. (Alternatively "printing money" more, in order to to pay the higher interest rates would not be a normal tightening.)
Will luck for us all, it will work out smoothly somehow.