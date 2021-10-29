Bank of Japan lowers annual growth estimate on COVID pressures

The Bank of Japan revised down its annual growth forecast on Thursday and maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy as the pandemic continues to weigh on the world's third-largest economy.
In a quarterly report on prices and the economy, the central bank predicted growth of 3.4 percent for the year to March 2022, down from its previous forecast of 3.8 percent.
"Downward pressure stemming from COVID-19 is likely to remain on service consumption, and exports and production are expected to decelerate temporarily due to supply-side constraints," the report said.
"Thereafter, however, with the impact of COVID-19 waning gradually, mainly due to widespread vaccination, the economy is likely to recover."
Reflecting this more positive longer-term outlook, the bank revised up its growth forecast for the fiscal year to March 2023 to 2.9 percent from the previous estimate of 2.7 percent.
The BOJ maintained its longstanding target of two-percent inflation, which remains far off despite years of efforts and prices surging globally.
The unchanged policy decision had been widely expected by market-watchers.
"We do not expect the BOJ will consider amending its core easing policy with yield curve control, even though other central banks have begun to unwind the easing through tapering and rate hikes with recovery of the economy from the pandemic and higher inflation," said UBS economist Masamichi Adachi ahead of the decision.
"We continue to expect that the BOJ will stay on hold with easing bias, at least until April 2023 when governor (Haruhiko) Kuroda and two deputy governors are scheduled to end their terms."
The bank's special lending program to support businesses affected by the pandemic is due to end in March, and "we think the discussion on how to end (or not end) will start in December or January", Adachi added.
The central bank also revised down its inflation forecast for this fiscal year from 0.6 percent to flat, but said this was due to a rebasing of the index.© 2021 AFP
7 Comments
Login to comment
Asiaman7
U.S.: We need to slow down the infusion of dollars into the banking system. Year-on-year prices have risen by more than 5%!
Japan: Oh, ‘print’ that yen, baby, print! More, more, more!
Larr Flint
Skeptical
A couple additional layers to this. According to Trading Economics:
The yield on the benchmark Japan 10-year JGB extended its downward momentum to below 0.09%, the lowest in roughly two weeks, following the Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting. The central bank of the world’s third largest economy maintained its dovish stance, with the 10-year bond yield target left unchanged at 0% and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda added that the yen’s depreciation was welcomed and would not hurt the economy through the rise in import prices.
And:
The Bank of Japan left its key short-term interest rate unchanged at -0.1% and kept the target for the 10-year government bond yield at around 0% during its October meeting by an 8-1 vote, as widely expected. In a quarterly outlook report, the central bank slashed its projected rates of the GDP for the current FY to 3.4% from earlier forecasts of 3.8% made in July, citing sluggish consumption and a slowdown in exports and output as supply disruptions persisted. The board also revised downward consumer inflation forecast for the current FY to a flat reading from earlier predictions of 0.6%, due to the impact of cellphone fee cuts and the effects of rebasing the price index. For 2022 FY, the BoJ maintained its view the economy was headed for a moderate recovery, revising up its growth forecast to 2.9% from 2.7% as vaccinations accelerate. Meantime, consumer inflation projections for the year are unchanged at 0.9%.
Skeptical
One more related item from today. This time from Reuters (Global Supply Constraints Deal Heavy Blow To Japanese Firms):
A global parts and chip shortage is taking a heavy toll on Japanese firms with seven out of eight automakers seeing global output drop in September, casting doubt over the central bank’s view the impact of supply constraints will be temporary.
With many Asian countries seeing infection numbers fall, some analysts expect supply constraints to ease in coming months . . . But the output disruptions may deal a severe blow to Japan’s economy, which has relied on exports to offset the weakness in consumption as the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.
The Bank of Japan cut this year’s economic growth forecast in a quarterly report on Thursday, citing weak consumption and supply constraints. But it raised its growth forecast for next fiscal year and described the slowdown in exports and output as “temporary.”
Still, the central bank warned of the risk the economy could “worsen further” if supply bottlenecks last longer than expected or if the damage they cause grows.
Johansawada
This article is poorly written and i suggest to read elsewhere for news on economy/business....
let me sum it up:
1) BOJ cut inflation outlook for 2021 and kept inflation outlook unchanged for next 2 years
2) BOJ cut growth outlook for 2021 but RAISED outlook for 2022
also Kuroda said slower inflation (vs other countries) were due to 3 factors:
1) delayed demand recovery
2) more jobs secured during pandemic so less wage pressure from re-hiring
3) firms reluctant to pass costs onto consumers
Septim Dynasty
The BoJ is tied with the FED. Basically, it is the subordinate of the FED.
Japan goes down when the US goes down. The Yen goes down when the USD goes bursts.
JeffLee
You do realize that the banking system loses an equivalent amount of their assets (bonds) in the process? It's a swap, where both sides receive "infusions," and no one's bottom line is altered. This is why loose monetary policy doesn't cause dangerous levels of inflation.
No money is "printed" in this swap. No other topic is so poorly understood yet engenders such strong opinions as monetary policy.