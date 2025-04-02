 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo Image: AP file
business

Bank of Japan survey says big manufacturers gloomier

0 Comments
By Yuri Kageyama
TOKYO

Business sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers has worsened for the first time in a year, partly because of worries about U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, according to a survey by Japan’s central bank released Tuesday.

The Bank of Japan’s tankan quarterly survey said an index for large manufacturers that shows the percentage of companies foreseeing good conditions minus those feeling pessimistic fell to plus 12 from plus 14 in December, the first dip in four quarters.

Major manufacturers include the key auto and electronics sectors, whose exports to the U.S. are a major driver for the Japanese economy.

A shrinking population has also dragged on Japan’s growth, while rising wages and a tourism boom have helped.

U.S. auto tariffs are a worry for major manufacturers like Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Corp.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday that his government was engaged in last ditch efforts to get the United States to exclude his country from auto tariffs. He said he was willing to fly to Washington to directly negotiate with Trump if necessary.

The U.S. will begin collecting 25% tariffs on auto imports on Thursday, with taxes on fully-imported cars kicking off at midnight, U.S. time. The tariffs are set to expand to applicable auto parts in the following weeks, through May 3.

Japanese automakers also have plants in Mexico. Trump’s tariffs on imports from Mexico took effect last month.

The Bank of Japan holds a monetary policy meeting ending April 1 to mull further interest rate raises, and the tankan findings will be among the key data looked at to make the decision.

Japan’s export-dependent economy has also been hit by slowdowns in overseas demand, as well as rising material costs, worsened by the weakening yen. The U.S. dollar has been trading near 150 yen, up considerably from 110-yen levels marked five years ago.

The tankan showed sentiment for large nonmanufacturers rose from plus 33 to plus 35, boosted by healthy tourist traffic.

Also Wednesday, the Japanese government reported the nation’s unemployment rate stood at 2.4%, a slight improvement from the previous month.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Bento: Savvy’s Guide To Japan’s Packed Lunch Box

Savvy Tokyo

Keto Diet in Japan: What To Look Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

15 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Hay Fever in Japan: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Arima Onsen Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Harvest Hill

GaijinPot Travel

Gojo River

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo