business

Bank of Japan survey shows corporate sentiment worsening

TOKYO

A central bank survey shows Japan's corporate outlook has worsened from three months ago.

The Bank of Japan's "tankan" survey measuring confidence among large-scale manufacturers was at 21 points. That's down 3 points from the March survey, which was the first decline in two years.

The manufacturers surveyed include automakers and electronics companies that are the mainstay of Japan's economy.

Worries are growing about trade friction over President Donald Trump's tariffs and other nations' action in response, including China and Europe.

Tankan, long seen as an important indicator of economic health, looks at the difference between companies surveyed that have a "favorable" outlook and those with an "unfavorable" outlook.

The results in Monday's report show optimists outnumber pessimists but that difference is shrinking.

