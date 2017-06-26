Bankrupt Takata faces angry shareholders

Takata executives faced angry investors Tuesday after the company at the center of the world's biggest auto safety recall filed for bankruptcy and said it was being bought by a U.S. company.
The filing all but destroys any value left in the Japanese airbag maker's shares, which will be delisted from the Tokyo stock exchange next month.
Many who attended the shareholder meeting Tuesday expressed outrage at how the auto parts giant handled the crisis caused by a defect in the firm's airbags that has been blamed for at least 16 deaths and scores of injuries.
"I'm resigned to it now that my anger has subsided. That time has passed," said one 48-year-old investor who declined to give his name, outside the meeting, which was closed to media.
"Why couldn't they have addressed these issues faster, when the recalls first emerged back in 2008 and 2009?"
On Monday, Takata said it has filed for bankruptcy protection and would be bought by U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems (KSS), which is owned by China's Ningbo Joyson Electronic, for $1.58 billion.
Tuesday's meeting was held to reappoint the company's board as the business changes hands.
Takata's chief executive Shigehisa Takada, whose grandfather started the company in 1933 as a textile maker, has said he will resign once the transition is completed.
"I want to ask the president how he feels about his responsibility" for the crisis, said 66-year-old Minoru Matsuo.
Millions of airbags produced for some of the world's biggest automakers, including Toyota and General Motors, are being recalled because of the risk that they could improperly inflate and rupture, potentially firing deadly shrapnel at the occupants.
Nearly 100 million cars, including about 70 million in the United States, were subject to the recall.
Takata, which is facing lawsuits and huge recall costs, has been accused of hiding the problem with its airbags for years, even as deaths and injuries linked to the crisis mounted.
Honda, a major Takata customer, first sounded the alarm that there might be a problem in 2008.
But the scandal reached a peak only in 2014 when earlier deaths started getting more media attention and the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration became involved in the ballooning recalls.
Takata has already agreed to pay a billion-dollar fine to settle with U.S. safety regulators over its airbags.
But its liabilities are reportedly set to top 1.0 trillion yen ($9 billion) in what is the biggest bankruptcy filing for a Japanese manufacturer.
Trading in Takata shares was suspended Monday after a week of wild volatility.
"I put in quite a lot of money into this company," said 36-year-old Takata shareholder Kenichi Asahi. "Now the shares are nothing more than trash."© 2017 AFP
Disillusioned
They knew about the defect much earlier than that in 2006. However, I have a question for the investor. If you were aware of them producing faulty equipment, why didn't you bail out before the ship sank? It's been over ten years since the faults were first documented. I would have sold my shares right then and there.
JeffLee
Hello? Why didn't you dump your stocks back when the scandal surfaced? I've owned a couple of dogs in my day, and I got out of them ASAP...instead of holding on to them to the bitter end and then crying about it.
Next, they'll be asking the government for financial compensation. Ah, the mind of the Japanese shareholder.
TumbleDry
Takata though they could ride the storm by swiping everything under the rug.
They lost their gamble.
I feel sorry for the employees and other companies relying on Takata business.
As for the shareholders, well, too bad.
That said, executives should be sued.
Disillusioned
What about the rest of the hundreds of thousands of potentially deadly Takata airbags still installed around the world? Does bankruptcy mean it becomes somebody else's problem? I had mine changed earlier this year, 10 years after the problem was made public.
TumbleDry
Disillusioned: Takata is not changing them. The car manufacturers are.
Ultimately, the car manufacturers have to find airbags from other suppliers.
See the Japanese government pouring your tax money to JP car manufacturers.
Disillusioned
@Tumbledry - I think you should read up on it before spouting aspersions. Only 38 million of the 100 million airbags have been replaced. Takata will be taken over by another company, but leave a small workforce producing replacement airbags. Car companies are not replacing them with different brands. They are waiting for Takata to produce replacements. The car companies are replacing them with newer Takata airbags, but have no stock to continue. The next round of recalls is in the US is scheduled for 2020 because that is how long it will take the Takata skeleton crew to produce enough for another large scale recall. They estimate it will take ten years to produce enough to replace the other 60 odd million airbags. Meanwhile, there are 62 million people driving around with bombs in their steering wheels.
Fijure
To be honest, this seems to be a mentality of shareholders all over the world. Way too few people realize that they take a risk when buying stock, and think its just a way to get free money that somebody else will have to bail them out of if they fail.
TumbleDry
Disillusioned: Changing a defective Takata airbag and another Takata airbag will take years as you mentioned.
Car manufacturers will have to replace them with other suppliers faster because you cannot ask customers to drive too much or leave the car in the garage.
Selling a car with a defective airbag is border criminal too.