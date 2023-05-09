Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Economy Bank Lending
FILE - The seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, Feb. 5, 2018. A Federal Reserve report Monday, May 8, 2023, showed that banks raised their lending standards for business and consumer loans in the aftermath of three large bank failures, a trend that could slow the economy in coming months. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
business

U.S. banks report tougher credit standards in wake of failures

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
WASHINGTON

A Federal Reserve report Monday showed that banks raised their lending standards for business and consumer loans in the aftermath of three large bank failures, a trend that could slow the economy in coming months.

The report, known as the senior loan officers survey, asked banks if they have tightened their lending standards by taking steps such as demanding higher credit scores, charging higher interest rates, or other moves that altogether would make it harder for businesses and consumers to obtain loans.

About 46% of all banks said they had raised standards for business loans known as commercial and industrial loans, up from just under 45% in the previous quarter. That increase was not as dramatic as in previous quarters, but banks were tightening credit before the bank failures. A year ago, slightly more banks were easing credit standards than increasing them.

The survey respondents were 65 U.S. banks and U.S. branches of 19 foreign banks. The results were gathered from March 27 to April 7, well after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed in early March, touching off the latest round of bank turmoil. First Republic bank failed a week ago, the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

The Fed's report said that mid-sized banks — those with assets between $50 billion and $250 billion, like the three banks that failed in March — were more likely to report tighter standards.

The banks also said they are restricting credit for most consumer loans, including auto and credit card lending and home equity lines of credit.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A credit score is a slave score, demonstrate you can pay your bills,and have the cash money,the bank treat you as a outcast

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Here's an idea: crack down on small boutique banks that rake in masses amounts of uninsured cash from billionaires and then use the money to buy long-range, fixed rate bonds. And then, when the banks inevitably blow up, don't use federal deposit insurance to compensate the billionaires who aren't legally entitled to it anyway.

Oh, here's a better idea: make everyone suffer - consumers and small businesses - for the stupidly and bad judgement of a tiny number of billionaires and their super rich bankers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

