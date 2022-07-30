Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Soccer Barcelona NFT
FILE - A general view of the Camp Nou stadium prior of a Spanish Copa del Rey soccer match between Barcelona and Leganes, in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Barcelona has auctioned off a digital art piece depicting an iconic goal by Johan Cruyff for $693,000 as it seeks new revenues to battle its way out of massive debt. Barcelona says that the auction run by Sotheby’s in New York for the club’s first NFT, or non-fungible token, closed at $550,000. The auctioneer’s fees increased the final sale price to $693,000. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)
business

Barcelona auctions NFT of iconic Cruyff goal for $693,000

0 Comments
BARCELONA, Spain

Barcelona has auctioned off a digital art piece depicting an iconic goal by Johan Cruyff for $693,000 as it seeks new revenues to battle its way out of massive debt, the Spanish club said.

Barcelona said that the auction run by Sotheby’s in New York for the club’s first NFT, or non-fungible token, closed at $550,000 on Friday. The auctioneer’s fees increased the final sale price to $693,000.

The art piece depicts Cruyff’s memorable goal from 1973 when the Netherlands great soared through the air with his leg outstretched to score. In the image, Cruyff appears to be dipped in gold. The NFT is called “In a Way, Immortal,” inspired by a quote by Cruyff, who left his mark as both a player and coach at Barcelona.

Barcelona has been searching for new forms of revenue as it struggles to pay down 1 billion euros ($1 billion) of debt. That has included selling Camp Nou’s naming rights to the Spotify audio-streaming service and recently selling off 25% of its Spanish league television rights for 25 years.

An NFT is a one-of-a-kind digital image that cannot be copied. There is a booming market for collectors and artists interested in this form of digital art.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Iconic Torii Gates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Adventure in Japan: Hokkaido and the Narrow Road to the North

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Hidden Past”

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

My Experience Donating Hair In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Family Living: Toranomon Hills Residential Tower

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Eel and The Ox: Summer Unagi in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Donate Hair in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Refreshing Leaves: 5 Summertime Teas to Help Beat the Heat

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Kawaguchi Asama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

ComRezi is Revolutionizing the Apartment Experience in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog