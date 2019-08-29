Newsletter Signup Register / Login
BASF said it wanted pigments to be a core business for the new owners Photo: dpa/AFP
business

BASF sells pigments unit to Japan's DIC for 1.15 bil euros

0 Comments
By Uwe Anspach
BERLIN

German chemical giant BASF said Thursday it is selling its global pigments unit to Japanese firm DIC for 1.15 billion euros ($1.27 billion).

BASF’s pigments business employs 2,600 people worldwide and generated approximately 1 billion euros in sales last year.

The German group's director Markus Kamieth said the company had been looking for "an owner who considers pigments a core strategic business. DIC pursues ambitious growth plans... to further develop the business in the coming years."

DIC is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange with about 20,000 employees globally in more than 60 countries and last year generated sales of approximately 800 billion yen ($7.5 billion).

The Tokyo-based firm has set a target to increase sales "to 1 trillion yen, approximately 8 billion euros, by 2025", said DIC president and CEO Kaoru Ino.

"In this context, BASF’s pigments portfolio is an important strategic addition in meeting our goals."

In July, BASF reported ebbing second-quarter revenues and a plunge in underlying profit, which fell 47 percent year-on-year, to one billion euros, as trade conflicts hit key client industries like cars and farming.

Sales fell four percent to 15.2 billion euros, with the group blaming a "noticeable slowdown in economic growth worldwide" partly due to the United States' ongoing trade wars with its partners, according to chief executive Martin Brudermueller.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 35, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

The Best Japanese Video Games With Strong Female Characters

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Culture

5 of the Most Terrifying Japanese Mascots

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Unko Museum Odaiba

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Squeaky Wheels: Suzanne Kamata On Her Mother-Daughter Travel Memoir

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Outdoors

Ryuoo Sora Terrace Observation Deck

GaijinPot Travel

Tapioca Land Opens in Tokyo, Is A Total Dud

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy