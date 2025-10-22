 Japan Today
Beaujolais Nouveau wine arrives in Japan
Bottles of this year's Beaujolais Nouveau wine are pictured after their arrival at Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture on Wednesday. Image: Kyodo
Beaujolais Nouveau wine arrives in Japan for November release

TOKYO

This year's first shipment of Beaujolais Nouveau wine arrived in Japan from France on Wednesday, ahead of its release on Nov 20.

Despite rising prices in Japan and elsewhere, the suggested retail price per 750-milliliter bottle will be set at 3,256 yen, same as last year's, according to Suntory Holdings Ltd, which imports and distributes the French wine from the region of Beaujolais.

"It features a sweet and rich taste, as this has been a good year blessed with sunshine," a Suntory official said.

The company plans to import a total of about 335,000 liters of the wine, down about 2 percent from the previous year. To cultivate a wider customer base, Suntory eyes reinforcing sales of 375-milliliter bottles, in addition to the popular 750-milliliter type.

"The release is an annual celebration. Beaujolais Nouveau plays an important role in spreading wine culture," said Keiko Yoshio, who is in charge of wine business at Suntory, after a shipment of wine arrived at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

Beaujolais Nouveau is released on the third Thursday of November every year.

Another shipment arrived at Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture on Wednesday morning, and further shipments are expected to reach across the country later.

