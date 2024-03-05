Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jeff Bezos' net worth stands at $200 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, surpassing Elon Musk's $198 billion Photo: AFP/File
business

Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of world's richest man

9 Comments
WASHINGTON

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took back his spot as the world's richest man on Monday, dethroning Elon Musk on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos' net worth stands at $200 billion, according to the tracker, surpassing the Tesla chief's $198 billion.

Musk, who also heads X and SpaceX, has seen his riches fall by more than $30 billion as Tesla's share price has dropped 25 percent in recent months.

Adding to Musk's woes, a court in January approved the annulment of his enormous Tesla compensation agreement, worth $55.8 billion and originally struck in 2018.

Bezos, who no longer runs Amazon, has meanwhile benefited from the ecommerce giant's rising stock price.

Even after recently selling off $8.5 billion in stocks he remains the company's largest shareholder.

The French CEO of the luxury group LVMH, Bernard Arnault, remains in third place in the rankings of the world's richest people, worth $197 billion.

DOGE coin will push Musk into a new high!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

3 words: Global Wealth Tax

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Weird how all these try-hard oligarchs soon to be trillionaires derive inspiration from an anarcho-communist genius writer.

https://www.thenational.scot/news/16045038.worlds-biggest-tech-billionaires-love-lefty-scottish-author/

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

They are all heroes!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

3 words: Global Wealth Tax

But, but, but...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

3 words: Global Wealth Tax

Why??

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Maybe now he can start paying his workers a decent wage.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

3 words: Global Wealth Tax

3 words: envy, envy, envy

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Workers will always be poorer than capitalists for the simple reason that workers are taxed at the moment they receive wages whether they spend it or not thus they will always be undercut at the initial stages when capital could grow.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

