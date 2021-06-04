Global corporate tax proposal in focus at G7 finance ministers' meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden's proposals for deterring tax avoidance by multinational companies will be a major theme Friday when finance ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies start talks on economic cooperation in London.
Biden's push for a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% has unblocked stalled global tax negotiations and raised prospects of an agreement this year, although key aspects such as the actual rate remain to be decided. An endorsement from the G7 could help build support for a deal in ongoing talks among more than 140 countries being held in Paris.
A broader theme of the meeting Friday and Saturday will be restoring closer cooperation among the seven allies after four years of unilateralism under former U.S. President Donald Trump. His go-it-alone approach and imposition of trade sanctions on allied democracies disrupted the group — even as its members faced increasing challenges from rivals such as China and Russia. Officials will also talk about supporting the post-pandemic economic recovery through government spending, as well as vaccine access and distribution, and efforts to fight climate change.
Britain’s Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is convening the meeting at the Lancaster House mansion in London because Britain currently has the rotating chair of the group. The meeting prepares the way for a June 11-13 summit of G7 heads of state and government hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
Biden's push to end what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called a “race to the bottom” by low-tax countries has given new energy to Paris talks convened by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. These had stalled, in part due to an insistence by the Trump administration that multinationals be allowed to opt out of new international tax arrangements.
The tax talks in Paris focus on two pillars: One is a global minimum to prevent multinational companies from using complex legal and accounting schemes to move profits to low-tax countries where they do little or no business. The second is finding a way to tax companies — particularly Internet-based ones — that may reap profits in countries where they have no physical presence and thus pay no tax.
The minimum rate would deter tax avoidance because countries would agree to apply it to their companies’ foreign earnings if those earnings went untaxed overseas.
France has already introduced digital taxes targeting big Internet companies, leading to opposition from the United States to what was seen as a measure unfairly targeting American companies such as Google and Amazon. Biden has suggested an approach that would not single out tech companies. He has proposed letting countries tax a local share of earnings from a list of 100 of the globe's biggest and most profitable companies, whatever their business model. One goal of an international agreement would be getting France and other countries that have followed its lead to withdraw the unilateral digital tax in favor of a unified global approach.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called on all G7 countries “to support a comprehensive digital tax and minimum tax agreement at Friday's meeting in London.”
“This is a decisive step before the G20 in Venice in early July,” he said. "It's close at hand. We owe it to our citizens.”
The Group of 7 is an informal forum among Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States. European Union representatives also attend. Its decisions are not legally binding, but leaders can use the forum to exert political influence.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Cricky
Bet they get lowered to 15%, while workers taxes go up. As far as post pandemic recovery Japan can lead the way on this, give the workers nothing but funnel money to companies with Huge savings. Also the system of part-time murky multilayered employment is a must have. Think Japan might actually be a leader for a robust plan for economic growth worked for the last 30 years. I like cup noodles by the way, very romantic with a candle.
snowymountainhell
After such a long flight to London, Mr. Aso looks remarkably ‘well-rested’. - ‘Let’s all hope he can focus, perhaps ‘close his eyes’ and ‘listen attentively’ to his hosts and the other distinguished guests. -
dagon
Go back to the good ole days of 75%-90% taxes on the highest earning as in the Kennedy/Eisenhower years. Coincidentally, it was a time of growth, innovation and strong middle class wealth.
Everyone acknowledges the ultra wealthy pay a shockingly little amount of tax, Amazon stands out and Trump brags about it in debates.
There has been 40 years of the tax burden being regressively shifted onto the backs of workers. Time for a reappraisal.
P. Smith
Dagon: Well stated. I hope you’re prepared for the onslaught you’re about to receive.
Simian Lane
Taro’s looking spiffy in that suit and in good health. He’s there to strengthen Japan-UK relations aside from his G7 duties, and I personally think this is a very good thing.
Alfie Noakes
As if by magic:
An Irish subsidiary of Microsoft made a profit of $315bn (£222bn) last year but paid no corporation tax as it is “resident” for tax purposes in Bermuda.
The profit generated by Microsoft Round Island One is equal to nearly three-quarters of Ireland’s gross domestic product – even though the company has no employees."
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/03/microsoft-irish-subsidiary-paid-zero-corporate-tax-on-220bn-profit-last-year
The guy on the right is married to Akshata Murty, daughter of the billionaire co-founder of Infosys and one of the richest people in India. Her family has a a £900m-a-year joint venture with Amazon in India, through an investment vehicle owned by her father. Akshata Murty is richer than the Queen. The guy on the left we all know.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/nov/27/huge-wealth-of-sunaks-family-not-declared-in-ministerial-register
Hands up all those who think such people as Sunak, Aso and Biden are going to reform the global corporate tax system.
thepersoniamnow
I guess they got the jabs already? No mask??? lol
dagon
Hands up all those who think such people as Sunak, Aso and Biden are going to reform the global corporate tax system.
The foxes guarding the henhouse. Plutocracy in action.
M3M3M3
This is a red herring being pushed by the US and people in the pocket of tech giants. As part of this agreement, America will be demanding that the G7 & EU abandon or scale back any plans to impose larger and more significant taxes on digital services sold by US tech companies. They were threatening Austria, Italy and Spain this week with massive retaliatory tariffs for trying to collect a small sales tax on digital ad sales, so they're clearly not concerned with shoring up public finances or seeing companies pay their fair share.
Imposing a sales tax directly on Netflix subscriptions, Uber rides and Facebook ads sold in EU or Japan is a far cheaper and simpler way of collecting this money than hiring tax inspectors and forensic accountants to chase down shell companies in the Cayman Islands.
Ai Wonder
Ridiculous that super rich corporations can get away with paying way less in tax than ordinary workers. In some cases they pay nothing. A subsidiary of Microsoft paid zip tax on over 300,000,O00,000 dollars of profit and their HQ is in Ireland. These vastly rich corporations are like parasites. Time for change. Time for them to pay their fair share on their massive profits, and Biden’s proposals are a great step in that direction in their original form and they should not be watered down.
Yotomaya
A British Tory and a Japanese LDP member meet to discuss inequality and holding corporations accountable. Yeah, right.
proxy
The US larder is bare and taxes will need to be increased for everyone. The easy target is to go after "evil" corporations and Biden can only do this by forcing other countries to do what the US tells them to do because everyone knows US corporations will flee the country when they get the Biden tax bill.
If Ireland wants to have a corporate tax rate on 12.5% and raise taxes through a 23% VAT tax that is their business and they should tell Biden to go pound sand.
Goodlucktoyou
How do you tax, tax havens? I’m perplexed.
fxgai
The OECD found that corporate tax is the most harmful tax for economic growth.
Corporations are people - workers, consumers, tax payers.
People pay corporate tax, not Santa Claus or the tooth fairy.
This arrangement with no mandate is the type of thing that makes me want to revolt...
Individual freedom and liberty! Free markets! Not collusion between big governments!
dagon
The plutocrats have done a good job in obscuring the nature of progressive taxation, making Joe Public and Taro Nakamura believe a sliding scale progressive tax rate will burden their small business. While Warren Buffet acknowledges his secretary pays a higher percentage of tax than he does.
Along with fluff about freedom, liberty and corporations being people. But people are getting wise to these rhetorical strategies.
Thomas Goodtime
I wonder if he's vaccinated/quarantined? Probably not.
fxgai
Useful idiots so happy to jump into bed with central government politicians... to the detriment of all, but it’s the most vulnerable who always suffer the most from policy mistakes.
AramaTaihenNoYouDidnt
The true makers of greed in play by design.
And...GOJ, will you PLEASE lay off giving Aso two titles when clearly is unable to exercise one role adequately. He's your number one public debt contributor.
dagon
So many content to lick the boots of transnational capital and their political lackeys. No matter how much they support the policies of the people in the picture above and the corporate oligarchs they represent, they will never be elevated to their class. Leona Helmsley, one of Trump's compatriots in NYC real estate summed it up: ""We don't pay taxes. Only the little people pay taxes."