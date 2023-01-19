Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iconic items from Twitter's headquarters in downtown San Francisco have been auctioned off as 'surplus' by Elon Musk after layoffs and departures dramatically cut the tech firm's staff under his ownership Photo: AFP/File
business

Bird statue fetches $100,000 as Musk auctions Twitter HQ items

1 Comment
SAN FRANCISCO

A Twitter bird statue fetched $100,000 on Wednesday as Elon Musk auctioned off furniture, decorations, kitchen equipment and more from the tech firm's downtown San Francisco headquarters.

An online auction of "surplus corporate office assets of Twitter" that lasted slightly more than 24 hours also featured a 10-foot neon light in the shape of Twitter's bird logo, which brought in a winning bid of $40,000, Heritage Global Partners auction service confirmed.

Among the 631 lots were espresso machines, ergonomically correct desks, televisions, bicycle-powered charging stations, pizza ovens and a decorative planter shaped like an "@" sign.

Musk in December said that severe cost cuts at Twitter had repaired the company's dire finances as he set out to find a new CEO for his troubled social media platform.

The mercurial billionaire told a live chat forum at the time that without the changes, including firing over half of Twitter's employees, the company would have bled $3 billion dollars a year.

Musk said he had been "cutting costs like crazy" at the platform he bought for $44 billion.

Just weeks into his ownership of Twitter, Musk fired about half of its 7,500-strong workforce, sparking concern that the company was insufficiently staffed to carry out content moderation and spooking governments and advertisers.

Musk said his strategy is to massively reduce costs while building up revenue, and that a new $8 subscription service called Twitter Blue would help with that goal.

Musk-led Twitter has been riven by chaos, with mass layoffs, the return of banned accounts and the suspension of journalists critical of the South African-born billionaire.

Musk's takeover also saw a surge in racist or hateful tweets, drawing in scrutiny from regulators and chasing away big advertisers, Twitter's main source of revenue.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Musk hocking off Twitter.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Fruit Picking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Divorce in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Hospitals and Clinics Welcoming Birth Partners

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Tips for New English Teachers and ALTs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Electronic Music Artists for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Whisky Region: Experience Chichibu’s Food and Malt

GaijinPot Blog

Intriguing, Immersive and International Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Fashioning the Urban Life

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog