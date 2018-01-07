Bitcoin proving big hit in Japan

Known as "Miss Bitcoin" on Japanese social media, Mai Fujimoto says she invests all of her savings in the virtual currency that has proved a huge hit in Japan.
"I convert all my disposable income into cryptocurrency," the 32-year-old tells AFP. "I've been doing this for nearly a year now. I convert all my savings into cryptocurrency instead of putting them in a bank."
She is not alone in her enthusiasm.
Bitcoin is recognised as legal tender in the world's third-biggest economy and nearly one third of global bitcoin transactions in December were denominated in yen, according to specialised website jpbitcoin.com.
This has led to many analysts speculating that the famous Mrs Watanabe -- shorthand for Japanese individual foreign exchange investors -- is behind the recent volatile frenzy that pushed the price of bitcoin up to nearly $20,000 before dropping back.
But why Japan?
Firstly, unlike regional rivals China and South Korea, whose regulators have clamped down hard on the crypto-currency, Japan has welcomed it with open arms.
In April, Japan passed a law recognising bitcoin and other virtual currencies as legal tender -- while also stressing the need for transparency and financial stability.
And there is little doubt that Japan's global weight grew after China closed down bitcoin trading platforms last year.
Ultra-low rates
Some well-known Japanese businesses have started accepting payment in bitcoin and one firm made waves when it said it would pay part of its employees' salaries in the currency if they wish.
"The involvement of big companies, the sense of security derived from government approval and media exposure really brought in a whole new group of people to the market," said Koji Higashi, a well-known commentator on the crypto-business in Japan.
Another factor contributing to a bitcoin boom in Japan: ultra-low interest rates from the deflation-battling central bank that has left investors scratching their heads for places to find returns on their cash.
While Japanese are generally considered risk-averse investors, they are also well-versed in the complexities of market trading, especially in foreign exchange.
A lot of ordinary Japanese people are trading "high levels" of money on the foreign exchange markets, said Yuzo Kano, founder and chief executive of bitFlyer, Japan's main bitcoin trading platform.
A lot of these stay-at-home FX day traders -- the mythical Mrs Watanabe -- are now turning their hand to bitcoin, noted analysts from Deutsche Bank in a recent report.
Analyst Higashi, on the other hand, thinks that the blanket domestic and international media coverage of the rise of bitcoin has prompted many Japanese to join the party.
"'Everyone else is doing it now and I heard they are making a lot of money. I have to get on it now.' That's a very Japanese way of thinking," he told AFP.
"To be honest, I am not sure if people are buying into bitcoin based on rational decision-making. It feels more of a short-term irrational mania to me," he added.
Not all plain sailing
Whatever the reason, "Miss Bitcoin" has been a convert since 2012.
"At the time, I was working with children and creating an online donation platform. And for the first time, I learned how expensive it is to send money abroad," Fujimoto recalled.
"So, I was really impressed when I heard that I don't have to go through banks if I use bitcoin payment," added the businesswoman.
She snapped up her first bitcoin for 1,200 yen ($10) in 2012. On Sunday it was trading at $16,726.
But the cryptocurrency mania has not been all plain sailing in Japan.
In 2014, Tokyo-based exchange platform MtGox filed for bankruptcy, with French CEO Mark Karpeles saying it had lost nearly half a billion dollars' worth of the digital currency in a possible theft.
And another factor may end up cooling the enthusiasm of individual investors -- profits made from bitcoin trading are considered as "miscellaneous income" and subject to a higher tax rate of 55%.
"Now, a lot of traders are struggling to calculate the amount to be taxed and I think there will be a lot of tax evasion scandals in the near future," said Higashi.© 2018 AFP
Burning Bush
The hype article forgot to mention that it takes hours to process a transaction (are you willing to wait hours at the Yodobashi counter) and it costs about $30 in fees per transaction.
Burning Bush
How much does it cost then? Btw, my Suica is free.
Anyways, Ethereum and Dogecoin fees are much lower.
Interestingly, Putincoin is skyrocketing, why don't you buy some.
Strangerland
Thank you for admitting you threw that number out there without any clue of what it costs.
Geoff Gillespie
This feature is about 3 months too late, Bitcoin is on its last legs. All the money to be made has already been made. I'm very much afraid that "Miss Bitcoin" is headed for a fall. Ethereum is the way to go if cryptocurrencies are your thing. Personally, I think it's all nonsense...
Educator60
Although for the last month or so I’ve noticed commercials for the bitFlyer exchange on the local TV channels, I have yet to hear anyone talking about nor see any local stores that accept payment in bitcoin. I wonder how much of a “hit” bitcoin really is outside of the big cities. Granted this town could be a hive of out of sight online bitcoin activity but I wonder.....
paradoxbox
what makes your prediction any more accurate than all the other people who have naysayed bitcoin since the beginning?
people have been saying bitcoin is finished since 2011, yet here we are, and if you'd held a few thousand dollars worth of bitcoin in 2011 you'd be a millionaire now.
don't pretend to understand whether stocks, currencies, etc. will go up or down. nobody sees the future.
Lorem ipsum
55% tax on crypto currency? What?! Scandalously high. In my home country it's only 35%.
commanteer
I don't think that's right. Maybe 55% including prefectural and city taxes, etc., according to my accountant friend. But there is not an exceptional tax for bitcoin as far as I know.
Again. not quite right. During an attack, such as that launched by Miss Bitcoin's friend Roger Ver (aka "Bitcoin Jesus") things can get that bad. (When there's a car crash on the expressway, traffic comes to a halt as well.) But generally the fees are a few dollars and transactions can take as little as 5 or 10 minutes, depending on how many confirmations the receiving party needs. That is still too expensive and too long, but there are plenty of solutions in the works. If bitcoin decides to instead go the course of digital store of wealth rather than a payment solution, there are plenty of other cryptocurrencies that will do a great job.
It's great that people are starting to take an interest, but Ethereum and Ripple are both highly problematic. There are many second tier coins, such an NEM, Litecoin, Vertcoin, Reddcoin and more that have great potential.
Then there are the second generation coins that forego the blockchain altogether with new decentralized systems, including Iota, Raiblocks, Byteballs and the much talked about but still in progress Hashgraph.
Which coins will be the winners is anyone's guess, but they will be huge. Hence all the speculation. I know a lot of people wish this would all just go away, but it's really just getting started. Change is rarely welcome by most people.
CrazyJoe
No question crypto will get bigger and bigger. Real question is which crypto will see the most gains and losses. ETH is at $1098 now. That is like a 10,000% gain for the year. Yesterday it was Ripple. Tomorrow it could be XLM or ENG. Best bet is buy some of each with money you can afford to lose, expect to lose, and enjoy any upside as a pleasant surprise.
cucashopboy
The hype article forgot to mention that it takes hours to process a transaction (are you willing to wait hours at the Yodobashi counter) and it costs about $30 in fees per transaction.
Last night, for the first time ever, I saw someone buy a beer in a bar with Bitcoin, and it didn't take any longer than using cash.
gogogo
While I'm all good with investing in bitcoin, investing all your money in one thing is extremely foolish.
Reckless
How exactly does one pay a retailer in bitcoin? Do I need to have my computer with me?
Also, I understood bitcoins value being in anonymous transactions. If you have to show up in person and provide personal details then I see no advantage over a credit card.
fxgai
i guess they never heard of foreign stock markets hitting all-time highs throughout the last year.
Easily solved for trading on domestic platforms like bitFlyer, but trickier for direct peer to peer trading indeed...
gelendestrasse
Crypto currency may well become useful but right now it seems to be speculative rather than mainstream.
fxgai
Actually stocks have a long history and historically go up. I have my kids loading up their otoshidama in foreign stocks. The returns on stocks will compound nicely over the years.
Currencies by definition go up and down relative to other currencies, although a currency can go in one direction for a long time.
Bitcoin is not inherently worth much because anyone can decide to fork the program and create spinoffs or alternatives. To the extent people opt to use these things for real purposes they have value in the short term but this lady putting all her money in cryptocurrencies had better stay on her game because these assets are unproductive and yield nothing. I do not know anyone who has ever bought anything using bitcoin or any other alt. They are not mainstream beyond their utility for financial speculation.
Stocks are the way to go long term. Stocks represent shares in profits and growth of companies.
fxgai
That is the top rate of income tax. You don’t need to pay as much if your overall income is low.
But yes taxing anyone 55 yen from 100 is a scandal. A double scandal it is that Japan also double taxes such wealth again in the form of gift and inheritance tax. As if the person spending such inheritance money is not paying consumption tax too.
Wakarimasen
BTC does almost nothing well that its boosters claims it is good for. Japanese "investors" (the "mythical Mrs Watanabe) have a long history of being at the forefront of making stupid "investments". Equity at the 38,000 peak - check. Structured notes giving exposure to all sorts of exotic currencies - check. Leveraged FX trading - check. binary options- check.
so, sure, people have made a lot of money, especially those who got in at the outset and "own" most of the BTC mined to date. always people who make money when a bubble is blowing up. This will eventually cause the last suckers a lot of financial pain.
and the ridiculous local regulators stand by and do nothing while at then same time having massive overregulation of regulated banks and brokers and the like.
As usual here, the person in the street pays the price for a blinkered bureaucracy and political class view of the world.
fxgai
Just thought of another avenue for tax evasion - say you bought bitcoins at 100,000 yen and then buy beer with them today when the price is 1,900,000 yen. There is a tidy profit of 1900% there in the bitcoin satoshis you spent on the beer that the government wants to spend tax, i would assume... but there is no way they can track such tax evasion through spending.
This only works for as long as bitcoin is in fashion though.
fxgai
try a smartphone.
TorafusuTorasan
Sorry, I have a cheesier punchline. How much roubble will you go through to get yourself a Putincoin? And if you think Japan's 55 percent tax rate on Bitcoin trading is bad, Putincoin tax is pegged to the popularity rate of the president, which for accounting purposes can be rounded to the nearest hundred.