Bitcoin suffers dramatic price plunge in Asia

Bitcoin prices plunged about 15 percent in Asian trade Wednesday before recouping some of the losses as investors apparently took fright at news that a South Korean exchange had been hacked.
The unit, which hit a record $19,500 at the start of the week, took a hit as it emerged that South Korean exchange Youbit had been hacked, leading the firm to say it will close and start bankruptcy proceedings, according to Bloomberg News.
Separately, US authorities on Tuesday suspended trading in a popular Bitcoin-related stock, citing concerns about market manipulation.
The Crypto Company's share price had risen 1,700 percent between the end of September and Monday evening before the Securities Exchange Commission intervened to halt trades until January 4.
"Both the news of South Korea's exchange having been hacked and position adjustment following recent rallies affected the market today," Raita Yamaguchi, senior consultant at Nomura Research Institute, told AFP.
However, "the weight of South Korea as a Bitcoin market is not that big," he added.
Bitcoin dropped to $15,815.78 in early Tokyo trade from $18,000 Tuesday evening, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
The crypto currency recovered to around $16,000 in early afternoon trade in Tokyo.
Bitcoin has soared almost 20-fold since the start of the year and this month saw it move into the mainstream as two major US exchanges began trading futures in the unit.© 2017 AFP
17 Comments
Login to comment
Reckless
Chance to buy buy buy!!!
mmwkdw
The beginning of the end.
Madden
It's like a sale, the weak exchanges will slowly be phased out and as stronger and more trustworthy services start to become common then the price will keep going up up up! We'll definitely hit 100k! Such a small dip will mean nothing in the long run, the MtGox thing was a far bigger deal and the only people who lost were those who got scared and cashed out. Just keep HODLing and ride the long game.
Also no mention of Bitcoin Cash going up 60% during the day? It's clear that the currency benefitted from the fall of BTC, it's a good time to be diversified with several Altcoins as the rates will affect each other.
mmwkdw
Right, so which are the safe Exchanges ?
NCIS Reruns
You might say the drop took a bite out of the investors...
Wakarimasen
Even if it continues meteoric rise, not something I would want to own.
Red suns
Just keep HODLing!
But for For those who are new to this game, this is the time to buy.
also, crypto currencies have 2-front enemies they have to keep an eye on: one is FORKing and the media hype (I’m looking at you, CNBC!)
Steven M. Jankowski
That chart just screams hyperinflation to me.
Reckless
When someone like me even considers buying bitcoin, you know the end is near,,,
nakanoguy01
that chart screams BUBBLE to me.
Dan Lewis
And yet they predict it will continue to go 10 times the current price.
joyridingonthetitanic
Id say the bubble is becoming over inflated and the air is starting to force its way out before the bang!!
Cliffy
That's just the beginning. Eventually Governments will either put that under their control or create their own with their backing.
Nan Ferra
I have a 2 for one special on swampland and tulips if any one is interested
Chop Chop
Hacking into bitcoin exchange Company is better and easier than robbing Bank. You can sell bitcoin undetected and no police car will follow you. If the bitcoin has serial numbers and then it'll be difficult to sell bitcoin.
Strangerland
Every bitcoin does have a 'serial' number (of sorts). You can see exactly which wallets own which bitcoin.
bitcoingf
Bitcoin trade is known as the very first decentralized digital currency, they're basically coins that can send through the Internet. 2009 was the year where bitcoin was born. The creator's name is unknown, however the alias Satoshi Nakamoto was given to this person.
For More information just Visit : https://coinmarketcap.trade/