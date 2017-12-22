Bitcoin suffers fresh plunge, losing a third since start of week

Bitcoin prices suffered a dramatic plunge on Friday, dropping 20 percent at one point towards the $13,000-mark in volatile Asian trading.
The cryptocurrency kicked the week off with a bang, almost hitting $20,000 as it extended its astonishing rise but it has suffered a significant correction this week, losing a third of its value.
Bitcoin dropped to $13,048 briefly from around $16,500 in late trading on Thursday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
At its height, Bitcoin had soared almost 30-fold since the start of the year and has moved into the mainstream as two major US exchanges began trading futures in the unit.
However, it took a 15-percent hit on Wednesday following news that a South Korean exchange had been hacked and experts say it is experiencing a long-overdue correction.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the price surge of the virtual currency was "abnormal".
The vice-president of the European Central Bank has also expressed concern about the relentless rise in the value of Bitcoin and the potential risk accompanying the trend.
U.S. Federal Reserve boss Janet Yellen has said Bitcoin is not money and called on banks to be certain their digital currency transactions adhere to anti-money laundering statutes.© 2017 AFP
21 Comments
Login to comment
viking68
I saw this coming
But, I didn't expect it so soon after bitcoin futures started trading. (Started on December 10th).
The SEC also stopped trading of a bitcoin based company a couple of days ago.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
The Great Dutch Tulip Bubble of the early 21st century... and round and round we go.
gogogo
The media shows they have no idea about bitcoin.
nakanoguy01
and those who are buying it do? puh-lease.
Reckless
time to BUY BUY BUY!!!
Strangerland
If you're into risky trading, then it likely is a good time to buy. I'd be amazed if it didn't go back up. The bubble is nowhere near popping.
Disclaimer: I'm not investing myself, and take my commend above at your own risk.
Dango bong
big surprise the scam revealed.
Northernlife
Its going to dump even more.
Madden
Another sale, buy and HODL! It can only keep going up up up to the moon!
Also Ripple went up up up like crazy, why no mention of that? I understand that Altcoins are tied to Bitcoin to some extent but Ripple's rise should be big news consider how many Japanese banks are heavily investing in it. If you just read the news you'd think it's Bitcoin or nothing, but there's still plenty of money to be made in other coins. It's like an alternate stock market with many things to invest in, of course it'll have highs and lows and overall coins have been up over the past month.
CrazyJoe
It still appears to be one of the greatest Ponzi-type schemes ever concocted.
At the end of the day it looks like another scheme to enrich a handful of of highly technical "tulip speculators" at the expense of people who don't even know what a "tulip" is.
viking68
At best, it is an alternative currency that hackers can steal off your PC. That just happened in SK. Or, you can lose them by losing your PC.
Stock?? No way. Are you promoting this near vaporware?
gogogo
Noobs everywhere, look at bitcoin's history... this is normal... please sell now so more people can make a larger buy back profit.
theFu
It is fun to watch greed in the wild.
commanteer
Gotta laugh. Every dip brings the tulip mantra chanters out of the woodwork. "We knew it would collapse!" And they rubs their hands with glee. Consider this week a Christmas present for those who revel in Schadenfreude. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency moves on. Goes up, goes down, goes up more. They are called market swings, and are completely expected.
commanteer
Yes, if you are the type to leave a significant sum of money on your PC with no back-up and little security. Yes, such people would be better off leaving their money in the bank, where it is stolen from them a little bit at a time, mostly via inflation.
Laguna
I don't see any reason why one bitcoin couldn't be worth a gazillion dollars. Neither do others, apparently.
commanteer
Investors who bought bitcoin in Janauary have seen thier holdings plunge to a mere 14 times their investment, A shockingly low rate of return not seen since last month. They must be spooked.
Strangerland
The price will go up and down, with sometimes severe fluctuations, until it stabilizes at a value the market decided it is worth. The reason it’s unstable now is because no one is quite sure what that value is.
fxgai
This stuff isn’t money but may be traded to make money.
Strangerland
The Japanese government disagrees with you.
fxgai
We could debate that. This interpretation from bitFlyer suggests that they do not disagree.
https://bitflyer.jp/en-us/virtual-currency-act
They are described as assets rather than currencies.
But my point was something that loses / gains value to tune of 30% in a day is not money, no matter how the government chooses to designate it.
It would be awesome if I could pay my taxes in bitcoin and get a massive discount as a result (by waiting for the value to plunge and buying cheap then), but I am sure that the Japanese tax man ultimately expects to receive taxes in yen, not bitcoin.
I know if I personally would not accept bitcoin as payment for any product or service of significant value for just this reason. It might fell fine while the bubble is in full expansion but I wouldn’t want to spend my days watching the bitcoin price making sure I wasn’t being short-changed.
This is my point. True money has reasonable stability in its value.