Newsletter Signup Register / Login
McDonald's rejected charges it limited opportunities for Black franchise owners Photo: AFP/File
business

Black franchisees sue McDonald's for discrimination

0 Comments
By Alastair Pike
NEW YORK

More than 50 Black former McDonald's franchisees have sued the fast food chain claiming a "systematic" pattern of racial discrimination that hindered their success and forced some out of business -- claims the company strenuously denies.

The complaint, filed late Monday in a federal court in Chicago, accuses the restaurant chain of steering Black franchisees to poor locations that required higher security and insurance costs and suffered from lower-volume sales.

"McDonald's intentionally and covertly deprived plaintiffs of the same rights enjoyed by white franchisees," the suit said.

"But for plaintiffs' race, McDonald's would have offered plaintiffs profitable restaurant locations ... rather than forcing them out after decades of sweat and tears dedicated to the franchise."

The suit accuses the fast-food giant of breach of contract and fraud, and seeks compensation of $4-5 million per store for 20 stores, in addition to punitive damages, according to the Ferraro Law Firm, which represents the franchisees.

It also alleges McDonald's prevented from purchasing restaurants on the open market because of their race; required Black franchisees to invest in renovations within short time frames not required of white counterparts; and denied the businesses comparable financial support to those offered to white restaurant owners.

McDonald's "categorically" rejected the claims and predicted it would prevail in the litigation.

"These allegations fly in the face of everything we stand for as an organization and as a partner to communities and small business owners around the world," McDonald's said in a statement, adding, "we are confident that the facts will show how committed we are to the diversity and equal opportunity of the McDonald's System."

McDonald's provided a list refuting some of the accusations, saying the plaintiffs in the case "operated restaurants in a wide variety of communities throughout the country, a fact that undermines the allegations in their complaint."

"It is also highly inaccurate to suggest that McDonald’s evaluates Black franchisees differently than other franchisees or offers Black franchisees different financial terms than other franchisees," the company said.

"The evidence will show that those allegations are categorically false."

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Museums

Tachiarai Peace Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What You Need to Know About Abe’s Resignation

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

3 Japanese Woman Writers Exploring Unconventional Romances

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Okinawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

How Nishimachi International School Is Shaping The School Of Tomorrow

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #95: Japanese Government Recommends Eating One Ice Cream a Day

GaijinPot Blog

Best American-Style BBQ Restaurants in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Unhealthy Relationship”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Deals To Grab Before The Year’s End

Savvy Tokyo