FILE - A volunteer sorts votes on a new contract offer from Boeing, Nov. 4, 2024, at the IAM District 751 Union Hall in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
Boeing defense workers on strike in Midwest reject company's latest contract offer

By RIO YAMAT

Boeing workers at three Midwest plants where military aircraft and weapons are developed voted Sunday to reject the company’s latest contract offer and to continue a strike that started almost three months ago.

The strike by about 3,200 machinists at the plants in in Mascoutah, Illinois, and the Missouri cities of St. Louis and St. Charles is smaller in scale than a walkout last year by 33,000 Boeing workers who assemble commercial jetliners but threatens to complicate the aerospace company’s progress in regaining its financial footing.

“Boeing claimed they listened to their employees – the result of today’s vote proves they have not,” Brian Bryant, president of the International Association of Machinists union, said in a statement.

Boeing said it was disappointed by the result and noted the vote had been a close one. The company said in a statement that it was increasingly hearing from workers “who want to cross the picket line” and “understand the value of our offer.”

“The union’s statement is misleading since the vote failed by the slimmest of margins, 51% to 49%," the statement read. "We are turning our focus to executing the next phase of our contingency plan in support of our customers."

A union spokesman didn't respond to questions about the vote tally.

Union leaders say talks have stalled over issues such as wages and retirement benefits, while Boeing has argued that workers’ demands exceed the cost of living in the Midwest.

Ahead of Sunday’s vote, the union told its members that it did not recommend approval of the company’s latest offer, which it said “had no meaningful improvements” to retirement benefits and wage increases for workers with more seniority.

Negotiations escalated over the summer in the days leading up to the strike, with the workers rejecting an earlier proposed agreement that included a 20% wage hike over the life of the five-year contract.

Boeing quickly countered with a modified agreement that didn’t boost the proposed pay raises but did remove a scheduling provision affecting the workers’ ability to earn overtime pay. Workers rejected that offer, too, and went on strike the next morning. They also voted against revised terms in September.

The company has said that it was prepared for a strike, with a contingency plan in place “to ensure our non-striking workforce can continue supporting our customers."

Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security business accounts for more than one-third of the company’s revenue. Boeing is set to report its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

