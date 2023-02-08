Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Boeing Job Cuts
FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Sept. 30, 2020. Boeing plans to make staffing cuts in the aerospace company's finance and human resources support services departments in 2023, with a loss of around 2,000 jobs, the company said Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
business

Boeing plans to cut about 2,000 finance and HR jobs in 2023

0 Comments
SEATTLE

Boeing plans to make staffing cuts in the aerospace company's finance and human resources departments in 2023, with a loss of around 2,000 jobs, the company said.

“We expect about 2,000 reductions primarily in Finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs," Boeing said in a statement Monday. "While no one has been notified of job loss, we will continue to share information transparently to allow people to plan.”

The company, which recently relocated its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, said it expects to “significantly grow” the overall workforce during the year. “We grew Boeing’s workforce by 15,000 last year and plan to hire another 10,000 employees this year with a focus on engineering and manufacturing,” the statement said.

Boeing's total workforce was 156,000 employees as of Dec 31, 2022, the company said.

The Seattle Times reported Boeing, which has been one of the largest private employers in Washington state, plans to outsource about a third of the eliminated positions to Tata Consulting Services in Bengaluru, India.

Mike Friedman, a senior director of communications, told the Times the other positions will be eliminated as the company makes reductions in finance and human resources support services.

“Over time, some of our corporate functions have grown quite large. And with that growth tends to come bureaucracy or disparate systems that are inefficient,” Friedman said. “So we’re streamlining.”

The Times reported about 1,500 of the company's approximately 5,800 finance positions will be cut, with up to 400 more job cuts in human resources, which is about 15% of the department's total staff.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo’s Strawberry Sweet Sets for Valentine’s Day 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Globis University: Your Gateway to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Expo REWIND

GaijinPot Events

Awajishima Fruit No Orchards

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Importance of Rabbits in Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Know Before You Go to Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Opportunities for Newcomers to Japan: Voices from Yaruki Switch

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Shonan-Shinjuku Line

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog