Boeing says 2017 aircraft deliveries set a record

By The Associated Press

Boeing is riding a strong air-travel market and airline profitability to deliver a record number of new planes.

Chicago-based Boeing Co. said Tuesday that it delivered 763 commercial planes last year, up from 748 in 2016 and beating its 2015 record by one. Two-thirds were 737s, an airline standard for short and medium-range flights.

Boeing says it took orders for 912 commercial planes with a sticker value of $134.8 billion, although airlines routinely get discounts.

The orders are pushing Boeing's backlog to a record of 5,864 planes. Company executives say strong airline profits are helping the carriers buy new planes.

European rival Airbus is scheduled to report 2017 orders and deliveries next week.

