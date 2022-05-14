BOJ chief rejects scaling back monetary easing as Japan 'different' from U.S., Europe

Scaling back monetary easing is not appropriate as the economic situation in Japan is "completely different" from that in the United States and Europe, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said.

Inflation is picking up toward the BOJ's 2 percent target due mainly to higher energy and commodity prices, but its sustainability is in question and whether price hikes will become "broad-based" is important, Kuroda said in an online speech to a research institute meeting.

The governor said that for Japan to see inflation above the target stably and sustainably, the pace of wage hikes should accelerate to support domestic demand.

His remarks reinforced the view that the BOJ will remain an outlier at a time when its U.S. and European counterparts are shifting toward normalizing policy to fight inflation. The prospect of divergent policy paths has weakened the yen.

The BOJ governor dismissed the view that the central bank is "a subsidiary of the government" as it continues to gobble up huge amounts of Japanese government bonds, defying criticism that the practice is debt monetization.

"Our independence is guaranteed by law in conducting monetary policy and operations. Therefore, the BOJ is not a corporation whose management is controlled by the government," Kuroda said in a question and answer session.

Earlier this week, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe labeled the BOJ as a government subsidiary, drawing an immediate backlash from opposition lawmakers, who see the remark as undermining the central bank's independence.

"Japan's economy is still on its way to recovery from the significant downturn caused by COVID-19, and it has remained under downward pressure from the pandemic," Kuroda said.

"While the inflation rate is expected to rise to around 2 percent in the short run, this will be driven by energy prices and lacks sustainability. The bank, therefore, does not consider that scaling back the current monetary easing is appropriate," he said.

Kuroda told a parliamentary session earlier in the day he will unlikely see inflation above 2 percent in a stable manner during his tenure until next April because it will take "some time."

Japan's core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food items, was up 0.8 percent in March from a year earlier and is projected by the BOJ to gain 1.9 percent in the year to next March.

At its policy-setting meeting in April, the BOJ made no change to its ultralow rate policy.

It strengthened its commitment to maintaining long-term Japanese interest rates within an allowed trading range by offering to buy 10-year Japanese government bonds at a fixed rate of 0.25 percent every business day to defend its upper cap.

The BOJ'S policy has come under increased scrutiny after the yen has tumbled to around 20-year lows against the U.S. dollar. Abe said Monday the government could roll over its debt when the repayment deadline comes because it is a government subsidiary that can purchase debts.

Abe's economy-boosting program known as "Abenomics" entailed aggressive monetary easing. Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shares the view that a bold monetary policy is necessary.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve in a rate hike cycle, long-term interest rates are on an uptrend overseas. The BOJ has taken on the difficult challenge of keeping Japanese bond yields at extremely low levels to buck that trend.

The COVID-19 pandemic and heightened uncertainties over the crisis in Ukraine following Russia's invasion have given the BOJ reason to stay the course and support the economy.

Higher commodity prices could hurt the economy of resource-poor Japan, and accelerating inflation in other advanced nations could cause financial instability, including in foreign exchange markets if their central banks speed up reducing monetary stimulus, Kuroda warned.

"In this regard, it is necessary to bear in mind that sharp fluctuations in foreign exchange rates would increase uncertainties about the future and negatively affect the economy by, for example, making it more difficult for firms to formulate business plans and prompting them to postpone business fixed investment," he said.

