BOJ members stick to monetary easing amid lack of wage growth

Bank of Japan board members underscored the need to maintain monetary easing to support an economy hampered by surging commodity prices while promoting more robust wage growth in pursuit of its inflation target, minutes of a June meeting showed Tuesday.

In the run-up to the June 16-17 meeting, the BOJ faced increased market pressure to tweak its policy at a time when its global peers were moving toward tightening their monetary grip to cope with surging inflation.

BOJ members agreed that inflation expectations had been rising, but that wage growth was still lagging compared with the United States and Europe.

After the yen weakened sharply, particularly against the U.S. dollar, the BOJ agreed it was necessary to pay "due attention" to developments in foreign exchange markets, with one member saying the yen's depreciation is a negative for the economy, the minutes showed.

Defying market pressure, the BOJ maintained its ultralow rate policy at the end of the meeting. Under its yield curve control program, the central bank set short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent while guiding 10-year Japanese government bond yields to around zero.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly said monetary policy does not target foreign exchange rates amid calls for the central bank to address the yen's weakness.

One member said, "The bank should continue with monetary easing until it became certain that wages had increased as a trend and to the point where the price stability target was achieved in a sustainable and stable manner," the minutes said.

Another said achieving the BOJ's inflation target required wage growth exceeding 2 percent inflation, but that labor market conditions were unlikely to deliver wage rises.

"This member continued that, on this point, the economic environment in Japan had been different from that in the United States and Europe, where monetary accommodation had been reduced," the minutes said.

At the meeting, BOJ members agreed inflation expectations had been rising, especially in the short term. Some pointed to changes in how people and companies perceived prices while one member expressed concern about the negative impact of rising prices on consumer sentiment, the minutes showed.

Core consumer inflation, a key gauge closely watched by the BOJ, has topped 2 percent in recent months, driven by higher energy and raw material costs caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and amplified by the yen's weakness.

