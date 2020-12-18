Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

BOJ set to hold fire, extend fund programs to ease pandemic strain

0 Comments
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO

The Bank of Japan is expected to extend on Friday a package of steps aimed at easing corporate funding strains caused by the coronavirus, as a renewed spike in infections cloud prospects of recovery from the health-crisis-induced economic slump.

With markets stable and overseas demand showing signs of life, however, the central bank is likely to keep interest rates steady and maintain its view the world's third-largest economy is gradually emerging from the pandemic's initial damage.

"While firms are wary of spending, business sentiment is recovering and inflation expectations are bottoming out," said Hiroshi Ugai, chief Japan economist at JPMorgan Securities.

"Aside from an expected extension in its fund-aid program, the BOJ won't take steps to prop up growth and inflation."

At Friday's rate review, the BOJ is seen extending by at least six months the March 2021 deadline for a range of steps aimed at pumping money to pandemic-hit firms.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is expected to stress at his post-meeting briefing his readiness to roll out more stimulus if risks threaten to derail Japan's fragile recovery.

Central banks across the globe have been forced to maintain or even ramp up their already massive stimulus programs as the health crisis persists.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday vowed to keep funneling cash into markets until the U.S. recovery is secure, while the European Central Bank last week ramped up stimulus to lift the currency bloc out of recession.

The BOJ hopes its fund-aid program, deployed in March through May to deal with the immediate hit from COVID-19, will be enough to underpin a recovery.

The package includes increased purchases of corporate debt and a lending scheme to channel money via banks to small firms.

Japan's economy rebounded in July-September from its worst postwar contraction in the second quarter, though the third wave of infections is dampening prospects for a strong revival.

The government announced this month a fresh $708 billion spending package to speed up the recovery, bringing the combined value of Japan's pandemic-related spending to about $3 trillion.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday vowed to keep funneling cash into markets until the U.S. recovery is secure, while the European Central Bank last week ramped up stimulus to lift the currency bloc out of recession.

The BOJ hopes its fund-aid program, deployed in March through May to deal with the immediate hit from COVID-19, will be enough to underpin a recovery.

The package includes increased purchases of corporate debt and a lending scheme to channel money via banks to small firms.

"Funneling and channeling" torrents of the suffering public's money into companies and financial institutions flows onward. While giving the public back a trickle involves endless discussion and debate by politicians. The public truly has no voice and "representatives" in name only.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #109: How many keyboards do you need?

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Stroll Through Time to the Historic Edo Period in Takehara City

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tokyo’s Club Kids: The Avant-Garde of Gender-Bending Fashion and Drag

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Weekend Getaway To Rabbit Island

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog