BOJ to launch its own survey on wage hikes

The Bank of Japan plans to launch its own survey on wage hikes to obtain data of small and midsize companies without labor unions affiliated with Rengo, the country's largest trade union group, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The BOJ will announce the new study, which will be part of its quarterly Tankan business sentiment survey, later this fiscal year and begin it in 2027 at the earliest, the sources told Kyodo News.

To date, the central bank has relied on data released by Rengo, formally known as the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, which surveys pay increases by collecting responses from its member unions.

The central bank intends to use the results of its independent wage hike survey as a reference in determining whether to raise or lower its policy interest rates, according to the sources.

To stably achieve its 2 percent inflation target, the BOJ regards sustained wage growth, which underpins consumer spending, essential.

Last month, the confederation released pay hike data based on responses from 3,115 labor unions, including 1,958 at small to midsize companies, for this year's labor-management negotiations.

According to an estimate by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, only 16.1 percent of employees in Japan were union members in 2024.

