 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo Image: AP filr
business

BOJ to launch its own survey on wage hikes

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Bank of Japan plans to launch its own survey on wage hikes to obtain data of small and midsize companies without labor unions affiliated with Rengo, the country's largest trade union group, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The BOJ will announce the new study, which will be part of its quarterly Tankan business sentiment survey, later this fiscal year and begin it in 2027 at the earliest, the sources told Kyodo News.

To date, the central bank has relied on data released by Rengo, formally known as the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, which surveys pay increases by collecting responses from its member unions.

The central bank intends to use the results of its independent wage hike survey as a reference in determining whether to raise or lower its policy interest rates, according to the sources.

To stably achieve its 2 percent inflation target, the BOJ regards sustained wage growth, which underpins consumer spending, essential.

Last month, the confederation released pay hike data based on responses from 3,115 labor unions, including 1,958 at small to midsize companies, for this year's labor-management negotiations.

According to an estimate by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, only 16.1 percent of employees in Japan were union members in 2024.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Learn How To Join A Community Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Should You Work for a Haken Dispatch Company in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

10 Baby-Friendly Cafes & Restaurants in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

10 Cruelty-Free Japanese Beauty Brands

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “I Want To Leave My Fiance”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Hamamatsu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

What Happens If You Go To Prison in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Should You Sneak a Pet Into a No-Pet Apartment in Japan—or Find a Pet-Friendly One?

GaijinPot Blog

Naha Hari Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Make Business Phone Calls in Japanese?

GaijinPot Blog