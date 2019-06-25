Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Bombardier sells CRJ jet program to Mitsubishi for $550 mil

0 Comments
MONTREAL

Canadian aerospace company Bombardier has announced the sale of its regional jet program to Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd for $550 million.

The company is seeking to exit the commercial plane market and focus on business jets and its large rail segment.

Bombardier chief executive Alain Bellemare said Tuesday the sale signifies the completion of the transformation of its aerospace business.

Mitsubishi will assume liabilities of about $200 million and acquire the maintenance and sales activities of the jet program, or CRJ Series aircraft.

Mitsubishi chief executive Seiji Izumisawa said the deal is an important step toward building strong global aviation capabilities.

Bombardier previously sold its C Series program to Airbus after it was driven to the brink of bankruptcy.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

A Guide to Japanese Condom Brands

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #36: Keep Calm and Curry On

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Sweat the Small Stuff: 5 Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Traditional

Nebuta Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Community Support

Women Dating Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo