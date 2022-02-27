Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Earns BP
FILE - A view of the BP logo at a petrol station in London, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. BP PLC reported its biggest full-year profit for eight years on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 its coffers boosted by soaring oil and gas prices that have hiked domestic fuel bills for millions of people. (AP Photo/Caroline Spiezio, File)
business

BP exiting stake in Russian oil and gas company Rosneft

0 Comments
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
LONDON

BP said Sunday it is exiting its share in Rosneft, a state-controlled Russian oil and gas company, in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

BP has held a 19.75% stake in Rosneft since 2013. That stake is currently valued at $14 billion.

London-based BP also said its CEO, Bernard Looney, and former BP executive Bob Dudley will immediately resign from Rosneft’s board.

“Like so many, I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone affected. It has caused us to fundamentally rethink BP’s position with Rosneft,” Looney said in a statement.

BP Chairman Helge Lund said BP has operated in Russia for more than 30 years.

“However, this military action represents a fundamental change,” Lund said in a statement.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the U.K.'s secretary of state for business and energy, said he welcomed BP's decision.

“Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine must be a wake up call for British businesses with commercial interests in Putin’s Russia,” Kwarteng said in a tweet.

BP said it will take two non-cash charges in the first quarter to reflect the change, including an $11 billion charge for foreign exchange losses that have accumulated since 2013.

Rosneft's partnerships with Western oil and gas companies have been stymied before.

In 2011, Exxon Mobil, led at the time by future U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, signed a deal with Rosneft to potentially drill in the oil-rich Russian Arctic. But Exxon ended that partnership in 2017, citing U.S. and European sanctions against Russia.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #167: Remote Work Ruins Valentine’s Day for Salarymen

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Things I Miss About Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Low Down on Japanese Fast-Food

GaijinPot Blog

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Staying Vegan and Vegetarian in Japan While on a Budget

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese School Lunches: More Than Just a Meal

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Free Art Galleries in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

What It’s Like to Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘How Do You Find A Good Man?’

Savvy Tokyo