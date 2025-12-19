British luxury hotel operator to open hotel near Universal Studios Japan

A British luxury hotel operator said it plans to open a large-scale hotel near Universal Studios Japan in Osaka in 2029, as demand for accommodation is expected to grow in the bay area aided by the opening of a casino.

The 817-room hotel will consist of two buildings and operate under three brands -- InterContinental, Kimpton and Holiday Inn Resorts, according to InterContinental Hotels Group plc.

The new hotel will be a 10-minute boat ride or drive from a new integrated resort with a casino that is expected to open on the nearby artificial island of Yumeshima in the fall of 2030, the operator said.

The resort will also have conference and exhibition facilities, which are expected to boost demand for places to stay.

The development "marks an important double growth milestone for IHG -- our largest new-build hotel deal in Japan, and our first triple-branded project in the country," Abhijay Sandilya, managing director of the hotel operator, said in a statement.

© KYODO