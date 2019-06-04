Jetstar Japan to cancel 70 flights in June due to pilot shortage

Low-cost carrier Jetstar Japan will cancel 70 domestic and international flights in June due to a shortage of pilots. The canceled flights will affect an estimated 7,500 customers, the airline said.

According to Jetstar Japan, some of its pilots had to take an extended leave from work due to illness, Fuji TV reported Tuesday. In addition, multiple delays to its training schedule prevented the airline from securing enough pilots to operate scheduled flights.

On Monday, officials from Jetstar Japan said that the pilot shortage was “due to a slip-up in shift management.” The carrier said pilots are taking days off in June to make up for missing holidays during the busy 10-day-long Golden Week period.

Jets said it expects its normal schedule to resume in July.

