Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys stakes in 5 Japanese trading houses

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett speaks to reporters at the company's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 4, 2019.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said Sunday it has acquired slightly more than 5 percent of shares in five major Japanese trading companies, including Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui & Co.

The company is planning a long-term investment and may increase its holdings to up to 9.9 percent, it said in a news release. The three other firms are Itochu Corp, Sumitomo Corp and Marubeni Corp.

The shares were acquired over a period of approximately 12 months through regular purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, it added.

"The five major trading companies have many joint ventures throughout the world and are likely to have more of these partnerships," Buffett, 90, said in the news release. "I hope that in the future there may be opportunities of mutual benefit."

© KYODO