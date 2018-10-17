Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Buses carrying both passengers and cargo start operating in Gunma

0 Comments
GUNMA

Yamato Transport has partnered with a bus company to undertake a new service in which passengers and baggage are carried simultaneously in one vehicle. The service started in Gunma Prefecture on Tuesday, the first such endeavor in the Kanto region.

Kan-etsu Transportation, which operates local buses in Gunma, collaborated with Yamato Transport to test the “mixed cargo” service on local buses that run between Numata and Katashina.

Buses depart JR Numata Station and stop by one of Yamato’s distribution centers to pick up cargo. The buses then move to a bus stop about 20 kilometers away where a driver of the shipping company transfers the cargo onto a Yamato truck to deliver it to its final destination.

According to the bus company, local buses run on routes with few passengers, so this new endeavor seeks to cover their budgetary deficit, and the shipping company benefits as well as the time spent on distribution, delivery and driving can be reduced.

The Kanto District Transport Bureau says that a similar service has been done with highway buses connecting Ibaraki and Tokyo, and limousine buses that run between Narita Airport and Tokyo, but this is the first time for local buses in the Kanto area to try “mixed cargo.”

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 18th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

Mount Jonen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Art & Culture

Tokyo Exhibit Explores Love And The Asian Female Experience In Striking Ways

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Kyushu Rainbow Pride

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Bringing Purpose To Trailing Spouses With Coach Jodi Harris

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Work

Creating Easy and Effective Lesson Plans: A Quick Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Learn

Here Be Monsters: An Omnibus of Demonic ‘Oni’ Usage in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog