Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Business circles mixed about Japan's intervention amid industry shift

0 Comments
TOKYO

Business circles expressed mixed feelings about Japan's currency intervention Thursday, with some hailing it as a sign of the government's determination to stem the rapid fall of the yen while others raised questions about its effectiveness.

Masakazu Tokura, head of the Japan Business Federation, the country's biggest business lobby, welcomed the yen-buying intervention. "It means a lot that the government showed its will to not leave speculative moves in the currency market unattended," he told reporters.

Some company officials in the restaurant industry expressed skepticism over the government's action as the industry has struggled with the soaring costs of imported foods on the back of the war in Ukraine.

"It wouldn't reduce our costs much even if (the intervention) helped strengthen the yen to some extent," one of them said.

Another one said, "We will see if it can really curb the weakness in the yen."

Fumiya Kokubu, head of the Japan Foreign Trade Council, an industry organization for trading houses, has called into question the often-touted benefit of a weaker yen in boosting Japanese exports.

"Japan's industry structure has shifted to the type (that earns more from) overseas investment from one (depending on) exports," Kokubu, chairman of Marubeni Corp, told a press conference Wednesday.

An official at a major machinery maker said a weaker yen still works to help lift earnings when overseas profits are repatriated.

So the intervention "could affect long-term business outlook in anticipation of the yen's depreciation."

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Choosing your own bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog