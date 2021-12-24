Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Business owners leave big tip for Albuquerque servers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Two servers at an Albuquerque restaurant recently got a big surprise when a group of business owners left a $5,555 tip.

It was the idea of Battle Tested Business, a local entrepreneurship, business and leadership organization.

Founder Ramon Casaus told Albuquerque television station KOB-TV that he and his colleagues are always looking for creative and meaningful ways to invest back into businesses and the people who keep them going.

“We said, well, what if we all went to dinner and tip out $505 each?” Casaus said.

They called it “The 505 Dinner” in reference to Albuquerque’s area code.

Battle Tested Business said on its Facebook page that local restaurants and their staff were devastated during the pandemic and that the group believes in the mission of helping in its own backyard.

