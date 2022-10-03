Business sentiments cool as cheap yen, costs weigh on Japan

Business sentiment among large manufacturers worsened for the third straight quarter, a Bank of Japan survey showed Monday, as the nation grappled with rising costs, the dropping value of the yen and restrictions on economic activity over the coronavirus pandemic.
The headline measure for the “tankan,” measuring sentiment among large manufacturers, was plus 8, down from plus 9 the previous quarter.
The tankan measures corporate sentiment by subtracting the number of companies saying business conditions are negative from those responding they are positive.
Worries are growing about how the Bank of Japan hasn’t gone along with other central banks in tightening interest rates to curb growing inflation. Japan has been trying to fight deflation in recent years and has kept interest rates at near zero.
The nose-diving yen is also a concern, although a cheap yen has in the past been lauded as helping the nation’s big exporters like Toyota Motor Corp., by raising the value of overseas earnings.
The rising costs of imports, including energy as well as food, is hurting Japan, when the U.S. dollar is now trading at nearly 145 yen, when it used to be at 130-yen levels just a few months ago. A year ago, the dollar cost 111 yen.
Sentiment among large nonmanufacturers improved to 14 from 13, according to the latest tankan.
The world’s third-largest economy has struggled for decades to keep growth going. But the stagnation has worsened the last two years because of reduced travel and supply shortages caused by the pandemic.
The war in Ukraine has added to the problems for a resource-poor nation that imports almost all its oil.
The return of individual visa-free travel later this month is certain to work to boost incoming tourists.
The return of individual visa-free travel later this month is certain to work to boost incoming tourists.

The pandemic had squelched overseas tourism, which had sustained economic activity in recent years.
Tell_me_bout_it
yeah the same BS. Yen going down, economy is in downward trend... blah blah, but BOJ does nothing as usual.
Tell_me_bout_it
USD is like the rabbit in Zootopia and BOJ is like the sloth. Reacts way too late
Eastman
and BOJ no action just some empty talk and "meetings"...everyday Taro not happy as have to postpone trip to Guam or Hawaii again...
YankeeX
Debt does matter. Printing money and artificially keeping interest rates low to fund unproductive companies and government spending comes at a cost. Stagflation at best, financial crisis at worst
tooheysnew
Anyone know why in Japan when the market goes down, it’s displayed in green, & when it goes up it’s in red ?
usually green is good / positive & red is bad / negative
RKL
Japan's green/red color scheme irks me too.
Sven Asai
Should have beforehand strengthened the internal buying power of the people when there still was time, significantly more money for the Japanese so to say, so that the local economy could have been supported and balanced it all out. Because it now doesn’t make any sense to buy everything expensively from global sources, for example parts, ingredients or energy, and then trying to sell all those products globally very cheap and much under their true value, both caused by the much weaker currency. That might only bring accelerated deficits.
Japan Violet
Green for negative makes no sense. It's like green for a stop light.